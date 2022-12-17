Godrej Appliances launches Air Conditioners with Hot & Cold Technology

Bangalore, 17 December 2022: Godrej Appliances, business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group has launched Godrej Hot & Cold Air Conditioners to maintain the desired room temperature in both summers and winters. The AC can cool your room in the scorching summer heat when temperatures can soar higher than 50°C, and can warm the room in chilling winters even as the ambient temperature reaches sub-zero temperatures as low as -7°C. The ACs are well suited for territories which tend to use heaters during winter.

Godrej Hot and Cold Air Conditioners are available in 1.5 Tr. 3-Star with Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor for efficient refrigerant flow. It uses Quick Defrost Technology for a shorter defrost cycle and its 5-in-1 Convertible Technology gives you 5 different cooling levels to set your desired cooling/ heating requirement basis the weather, number of people in the room, and your personal temperature preference. Other key features include Nano Coated Anti-Viral filter that eliminates 99.9%*+ viral particles from the air to provide safety to the consumers, 100% Copper coils and connecting pipe for more efficiency and durability, Anti-corrosive blue fins that resist corrosion for a longer time. In keeping with Godrej’s commitment to the environment, this AC uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant that has zero ozone depletion and low global warming potential.

Speaking about the new offering, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice- President at Godrej Appliances, a flagship company of Godrej & Boyce, said, “Our new Hot & Cold ACs will provide greater comfort to consumers throughout the year and have been designed thoughtfully with a curated set of features. Our strength in service is an added advantage for us when it comes to this segment. Owing to its relatively niche nature, this segment has lesser offerings and we wanted to give more options to the consumers. The offering is more efficient and in sync with consumer’s lifestyles compared to the currently used option of heaters.” Additionally, Sabyasachi Gupta, Product Group Head- Air Conditioners, Godrej Appliances said, “We are delighted to introduce Godrej Hot & Cold Air Conditioners and offer our consumers greater convenience at the click of a button. The segment accounts for 8-10% of the room AC market in India. And with growing uncertainties in weather conditions experienced in several seasons and territories, as well as change in consumer’s lifestyles, the demand for Hot & Cold Air Conditioners is expected to grow. With this product launch, we expect to capture 10% market share of the Hot & Cold Air Conditioners by end of FY 22-23.”

The AC comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty, 5-years PCB warranty, and a 10-year of compressor warranty. It is currently available at Rs.65,900 MRP across stores pan-India and can soon be purchased through popular eCommerce platforms as well.

Pic source: Adfactors PR |