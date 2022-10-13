Godrej & Boyce celebrates its 125th year and the festive season with exciting consumer offers!

Bangalore, 13 th October 2022: Brace yourself as Godrej & Boyce launches a unique consumer offer this festive season. Their patrons can now win a cash reward of INR 1 lakh, daily!

Every festive season, various brands like Godrej Appliances, Godrej Security Solutions, Godrej Locks and Godrej Interior, under the aegis of Godrej & Boyce, are known to offer attractive discounts, cashback incentives and more. This year, as the flagship company of the Godrej Group celebrates its 125th year, Godrej & Boyce is ensuring that its consumers have a grand festive celebration. Consumers will not only have the choice to purchase from across an array of innovative and new products with exciting offers but also stand a chance to participate in a lucky draw and win cash reward of up to INR 1 lakh daily.

Daily, 125 lucky entries win cash rewards of up to Rs. 1 Lakh. The offer is valid till 25th October 2022.

Consumers can participate in this lucky draw through two simple steps:

Step 1 – Register themselves along with the details of their purchase on https://www.godrej.com/125- lucky-draw.

Step 2 – 125 lucky winners will be announced at 8 PM every day till 25th October 2022 on the website. Winners need to validate and verify the purchase before receiving the cash reward.

Commenting on the campaign, Mehernosh Pithawalla, Sr Vice President and Head of Brand and Strategic Insights, Godrej & Boyce says, “At Godrej & Boyce we are on a mission to unlock experiences that engage customers and build loyalty. On this landmark 125th year we wanted to extend our celebrations to our consumers. With markets opening up post the pandemic, we are definitely witnessing the traditional excitement returning this festive season. With this offer, we hope to build greater category awareness and affinity across our offerings from Godrej Appliances, Godrej Locks, Godrej Security Solutions, and Godrej Interior.”

With an intrinsic understanding of customers for over 125 years, Godrej & Boyce is constantly innovating and building products and solutions with the purpose of pioneering progress for generations.