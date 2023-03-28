Godrej & Boyce Signs MoU with JCW Japan to develop Automated Washing Systems for Indian Railways & Metro

Bangalore, March 2023: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Tooling has partnered with JCW Japan, a renowned Japanese manufacturer of vehicle cleaning machines, to develop an automated and sustainable washing system for the Indian Railways and Metro. By melding the global expertise of JCW Japan with Godrej Tooling’s strong Indian footprint, this alliance promises to introduce cutting-edge global technology to India and contribute to the indigenization of various automated washing systems.

With around 50 new metro maintenance depots expected in the next three years, the demand for washing systems is expected to increase in the Indian market. The estimated opportunity from Railways and Metro Rail corporations in the area of automated washing systems is around INR 200 Crs over the next five years. The latest technology washing systems will provide a sustainable cleaning solution, which assures efficient use of resources and time. Initially, Godrej Tooling will commence with indigenization of 20-30%; the business aims to enhance local capabilities to 80% within the next five years.