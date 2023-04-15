Godrej Interio partners with IIT- Bombay to create state-of-the-art laboratory

Bangalore, 15th April, 2023: Godrej Interio, India’s leading furniture solutions brand in home and institutional segments, successfully revamped IIT Bombay’s ‘Class of 1980 Design and Making Lab’. The idea behind this revamp was to provide state-of-the-art facilities, empower research-based education and revolutionize learning practices for students. Some of the unique innovative furniture solutions like modular furniture, fume hood, lab storage, MEP services & turnkey projects form a core part of the lab’s revamping. Godrej Interio is currently executing similar projects for state medical colleges, research institutes and government institutes across India.

The refurbished lab is an important component of the Institute’s larger #MakerSpace programme that aims to provide students with a comprehensive education through exposure to state of the art thematic labs. The lab revamp was largely adapted from the recommendations made under the updated National Education Policy, that emphasised hands-on experimental-based learning. It will give young pioneers at IIT Bombay the opportunity to study modern design and production processes at the start of their academic careers. Godrej Interio designed the space and installed specialised laboratory furniture and modular workstations at the Class of 1980 Design and Making Lab.

Commenting on this successful execution, Sameer Joshi, Vice President, Marketing (B2B), Godrej Interio, said, “We’re happy to have partnered with IIT Bombay to help build a state-of-the-art lab for young and aspiring students that will further their dreams of becoming pioneers for the nation. At Godrej Interio, we plan to grow our market share in our laboratories business by 25% over the next 5 years. Through our offerings of specialized turnkey solutions, domain knowledge and design excellence, we plan to cater to esteemed educational and research institutes enabling enhanced learning.”

Prof. Ravindra D. Gudi, Dean, Alumni & Corporate relations, IIT Bombay shared his experience with the Godrej Interio team, saying, “I am thrilled to see our laboratory space come to life with the design excellence from Godrej Interio. The innovative designs and superior quality have truly transformed the space students will study in. We are delighted to see our laboratory space being revamped by Godrej Interio, a pioneer in modernizing the laboratory space. The design idea followed during the project will also act as a model for other institutes across the country to align with the tenets of the National Education Policy.”