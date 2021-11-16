Godrej Locks Offers free burglary insurance up to 20X the value of the product purchased

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, today, announced that its business, Godrej Locks, will be commemorating the fifth year of Home Safety Day on 15th November 2021. To mark this event, Godrej Locks, a brand synonymous with India’s trust, quality, and safety, has partnered with Liberty General Insurance Ltd to offer burglary insurance up to INR 1280 Cr to customers purchasing Godrej Locks. Through this initiative the company aims to encourage citizens to be proactive and stay protected against threats like robberies & burglaries.

Customers who purchase superior safety strength Godrej Locks such as the digital door locks range of Advantis and the newly launched Spacetek Pro- the first digital lock that has been completely designed and manufactured in India along with Pentabolt Aries, Pentabolt EXS+, Altrix & Astro can avail of this offer. All one has to do is scan the QR code available on the packaging. Thereafter, the customer will need to provide a valid invoice with GST to activate the insurance. The validity of the insurance would be 1 year from the date of activation and the insurance value will be 20 times the MRP of the lock purchased. The insurance can be claimed by customers who experience a burglary at home and if there is a break-in of the lock. In case of a break-in/burglary, the customer/victim will need to present a valid FIR copy to claim the insurance. The insurance amount will also cover loss of jewellery and high end products. With the combination of the superior technology used in Godrej Locks and the insurance being offered, Godrej Locks aims to make the homes of customers safer by offering them an impregnable layer of safety, thus making Godrej Locks an essential home safety product.

Commenting on the Home Safety Day and collaboration with Liberty, Shyam Motwani, Executive VP & Head of Business, Godrej Locks, said, “Godrej Locks has always been at the forefront of imbibing home safety among citizens. We have been the preferred choice for numerous home makers, providing them safety and quality products for decades. On the occasion of Home Safety Day, we are glad to tie-up with Liberty General Insurance Co Ltd and provide an additional layer of home safety to our customers as well as a holistic and well-rounded bundle of protection. With this collaboration, the business expects to increase their sales by 30% of the superior safety strength locks of Godrej and impact over 50,000 households in India.”

On the collaboration, Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance Ltd said, “In today’s world full of uncertainties, an insurance cover has assumed far greater significance than ever before. With this partnership we at Liberty General Insurance aim to reduce any insecurity a customer might have about safeguarding their homes from an unfortunate burglary. We at Liberty General Insurance believe that progress happens when people feel secure and through our partnership with Godrej Locks we aim to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.”

Godrej Locks launched Home Safety Day in 2017 to make citizens conscious of creating safer homes and since then the company has been introducing new ways to create awareness about home safety among the citizens of our country. According to a Godrej Locks survey that was launched last year, 85% of cops agree that there is a need to raise awareness about better home safety technology. Acknowledging the issue, Godrej Locks partnered with Liberty to incentivize customers who take proactive steps towards making their homes safer. Currently a similar format is exercised by insurance companies for health insurance, whereas home insurance has never been based on the initiatives taken by a home-owner to make his home a safer place.

The insurance offered by Godrej Locks and Liberty can be voluntarily availed based on the customer’s prerogative & interest. In case any customer wishes to extend the policy, they can directly contact Liberty General Insurance Co Ltd. The collaboration between Godrej Locks and Liberty Insurance will be effective from 15th November 2021 until 14th November 2022.

About Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks is a 123-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name ‘Godrej’ has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic ‘Navtal’ in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks and Architectural Hardware & Fittings have changed in form, function and scope of application. But one thing still remains the same – the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.

With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come.