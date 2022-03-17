Godrej Properties achieves sales of INR 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of its project Godrej Woods in Noida

Mumbai, March 17, 2022: Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), (BSE scrip id: GODREJPROP), one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that they have sold 855 homes worth INR 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of their project, Godrej Woods in Noida in March 2021. This includes sales of 509 crores in March 2021 and sales of 1141 crore in FY 22 YTD.

Situated in Noida – Sector 43, homes at Godrej Woods are set amidst a lush green urban forest with over 600 trees. The project offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a café, rivulet, a modern clubhouse, orchards, a forest trail, and an elevated walkway. The project is situated right next to the 97-acre Noida Golf Course and offers excellent connectivity to the high-quality social infrastructure in the vicinity.

Mr. Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy with the customer response received for Godrej Woods. Noida is an important market for us and we will look to sustain and build on this momentum in the years ahead. Our focus is to deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods.”

Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has until now added 18 residential, commercial, and township projects across 5 cities with 7 projects having already been delivered and 11 in various stages of development.

About Godrej Properties Limited:

Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 125-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting-edge design, technology, and sustainability. In FY 2021, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in India by the value and volume of residential sales achieved.

Godrej Properties has deeply focused on sustainable development. In 2010, GPL committed that all of its developments would be third-party certified green buildings. In 2020 and again in 2021, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranked GPL #1 globally amongst listed residential developers for its sustainability and governance practices. In 2017, GPL was one of the founding partners of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium (SHLC), whose mission is to spread sustainable development practices across the Indian real estate sector. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 300 awards and recognitions, including the Porter Prize 2019, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2019 Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2019, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand 2018.