Godrej Properties achieves sales of over INR 1,000 crore in FY 22 for its Township project #Riverhills in Mahalunge, Pune

Mumbai, March 21, 2022: Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), (BSE scrip id: GODREJPROP), one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced it has achieved FY 22 sales worth INR 1,002 crore for its township project #Riverhills in Mahalunge, Pune. The company has sold 1,550+ homes accounting for over 1.5 million square feet in the current financial year for this township project.

Since the launch of their first phase in the township in September 2019, GPL has sold over 3,600 homes with 3.4 million square feet of area and a booking value of over INR 2,100 crore.

Mr. Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy with the overwhelming response received for #Riverhills, Mahalunge. The customer’s confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for community and integrated developments by reputed developers. We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of this township.”

#Riverhills is a mixed-use township, nestled amidst a River and a Hill with over 8 hectares of accessible greens. #Riverhills is one of the first Townships in the proposed 283 hectares Mahalunge Maan Hi-Tech City and is in close proximity to Baner, the residential hub, and Hinjewadi, the IT hub.