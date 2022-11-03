Godrej Properties adds a ~50 acres’ residential project in Manor-Palghar, Maharashtra

Mumbai, November 3, 2022: Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), (BSE scrip id: GODREJPROP), one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has entered into an agreement for the outright purchase of a land parcel in the fast-developing micro market of Manor, Palghar.

Spread across ~ 50 acres, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.2 million square feet of the saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development.

Manor, Palghar, Boisar, and Wada due to their popularity as famous weekend destinations of historic and religious significance have become popular investment micro-markets.

Manor is a self-sufficient town with good infrastructure consisting of numerous schools, colleges, hospitals, and marketplaces. The subject land parcel is in proximity to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway which connects major cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will also have its station close to Manor in Boisar.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Manor is a promising micro-market for plotted development and we are happy to add this project to our portfolio. Post-Covid demand for premium second homes has seen an uptick. This project will address that consumer segment and complements our strategy of deepening GPL’s presence across residential micro markets.”