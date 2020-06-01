Godrej Properties join hands with the Thane Police Commissioner’s Office to launch a Public Service Communication Campaign entitled ‘Humara Sankalp – to fight relentlessly against Corona and to make citizens ready for the same’.

~ The campaign is aimed at creating mass awareness amongst people at large that the fight against Corona is a long battle and the only way to win is to collectively continue following the strict guidelines defined by the government.

Godrej Properties has joined hands with the Thane Police to create and disseminate this message across Thane and Mumbai. As a responsible corporate, the company stands in solidarity with the Thane Police’s efforts to overcome this pandemic and curb the spread of this virus.

The film has been created to spread awareness amongst citizens that the end of the lockdown – whenever it may happen – doesn’t mean that it’s the end of the war against Corona. We all will have to continue following the guidelines issued by the government. While Thane Police is always alert it also wants the citizens to be equally alert and take all the necessary steps for safety and security not just for themselves but for their families too.

Shri Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police, Thane, says that it is extremely important for citizens to understand that the battle against Corona has to continue relentlessly and people have to be responsible for their own as well as everyone else’s well-being, continue observing social distancing, wear masks, wash hands frequently, avoid crowded places and continue to adhere very strictly to the guidelines laid down by the government.

Mr. Mohit Malhotra, Managing Director & CEO, Godrej Properties, said ‘We are happy to partner with the Thane Police in their initiative to spread awareness and continue this fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. The Thane Police team has been doing an exceptional job and have been taking many proactive measures even during this lockdown period to ensure the safety of all citizens. We are happy to support the government in every way possible to help combat this crisis and we urge all the people of Mumbai to stay home, stay safe and strictly adhere to the guidelines set forth by the authorities.”