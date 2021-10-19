Godrej Properties ranked #1 amongst listed global residential developers by the GRESB for a second consecutive year

India: Godrej Properties Limited, one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced that GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark), an organization that provides Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world has recognized Godrej Properties as a Real Estate Development Sector Leader globally for listed residential real estate.

Each year GRESB recognizes and celebrates participants from across the world who have excelled with their leadership and commitment as real estate sector leaders with the expectation that these organizations will help drive ESG improvements across the industry. Godrej Properties has participated in the benchmark assessment since 2013 and achieved its highest score of 95 points this year retaining its leadership position with the highest GRESB score amongst listed residential developers. Amongst 450 listed real estate companies across the globe, GPL’s Public Disclosure score too has been improved significantly with a score of 100 and a rating of A. The company’s ESG disclosures are prepared in accordance with GRI requirements and are externally assured to meet the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

Godrej Properties is the only real estate developer in India to achieve this global recognition.

Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said, “Delivering environmental sustainability, a positive social impact, and good governance have always been an integral part of our values at Godrej. This prestigious global recognition will further motivate our entire team to continue to improve our ESG performance across all aspects of our business.”