Godrej Properties Update for Q3 FY23 Results

Bangalore, February 03, 2023: Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), a leading national real estate developer, announced its financial results for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS:

Sales Highlights

Q3 FY23 witnessed a total booking value of INR 3,252 crore and a total booking volume of 4.42 million sq. ft.

4 new phase launches during the quarter

Business Development

Added 9 new projects in NCR, MMR, and Pune with an estimated booking value of INR 23,050 crore

Particulars Estimated Saleable Area (million sq. ft.) Expected Booking Value (INR Cr) Business Model Kandivali, MMR 3.72 7,000 100% owned group housing development project Mahalaxmi, MMR 0.76 3,500 GPL owns 50% of equity in the project specific company Sector 89, Gurugram 2.90 3,000 100% owned group housing development project Sector 49, Gurugram 1.60 2,500 100% owned group housing development project Mundhwa, Pune 2.20 2,000 100% owned group housing development project Sec 146 A, Noida 1.60 2,000 100% owned group housing development project Sec 146 B, Noida 1.60 2,000 100% owned group housing development project Sec 41 Kurukshetra, NCR 1.40 550 100% owned plotted development project Manor, Palghar, MMR 1.20 500 100% owned plotted development project Total 16.98 23,050

For the financial year to date, we have added 15 new projects with an estimated revenue potential of ~INR 27,500 crore against guidance of INR 15,000 crore for full year FY 23.

Other Highlights

27 awards and recognitions received in Q3 FY23

Credit Rating for Commercial Paper (CP) limits enhanced to INR 1,750 crore from INR 1,500 crore by ICRA and CRISIL. Ratings have been reaffirmed/assigned at [ICRA]A1+ and CRISIL A1+ respectively

Commenting on the performance of Q3 FY2023, Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said: “Residential real estate demand in India has remained strong and we believe the cyclical upturn in the sector will gain further momentum in the years ahead providing significant opportunities for leading developers to participate in sectoral growth while also gaining market share. The two highlights in the third quarter were that GPL registered its best ever quarter for both sales bookings and business development. This leaves us well positioned to surpass our FY 23 bookings guidance of 10,000 crores and to sharply grow on this base in the years ahead.”

Financial Overview (Consolidated)

Q3 FY2023 performance overview compared with Q3 FY2022