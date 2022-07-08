Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and Food Blogger Association of India (the FBAI) Partners for India Food & Beverage Awards 2022

Mumbai, 8th July 2022: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, a platform by Godrej Industries dedicated to food and culinary space, and the Food Blogger Association of India (FBAI), joined hands to host the 6th edition of India Food & Beverage Awards (IFBA). The award aims to honour chefs, restaurants, content creators, bloggers, media houses, communities, and TV personalities, who contributed immensely and emerged as trend setters in the food and beverage segment.

Ernst & Young LLP have been appointed as Process Advisors for the jury evaluation process of IFBA 2022. A three-stage evaluation process have been defined to determine the finalists and winners. The awards entries are listed in 7 main award categories – Facebook, Instagram, Blog, YouTube, Media, Hospitality, and Celebrated Chefs. Furthermore, these awards are divided into 29 sub-categories.

The jury panel consists of maestros in the food and culinary industry, such as Chef Ajay Chopra; Chef Gaggan Anand; Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi; Chef Kunal Kapur; Chef, Restaurateur and Food Stylist Nitin Tandon; Chef Rakhee Vaswani; Chef Ranveer Brar; Rashmi Uday Singh, Food Writer, Author & TV Host; Culinary Expert, Writer & Consultant Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal; Master Chef Shipra Khanna; Two National Award-winning Chef Varun Inamdar, Chef Vicky Ratnani & Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra.

Speaking on the partnership, Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head – Corporate Brand and Communication, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, “Vikhroli Cucina is a first-of-its-kind brand agnostic platform by Godrej where brands operating in the food space, chefs, food bloggers, influencers and all food lovers engage and exchange ideas. Content around food is one of the most consumed content on social media and we have seen some innovative and informative work that deserves recognition. It is our pleasure to partner with the FBAI’s India Food & Beverage Awards, to honor some of the best work done in the food space.” Speaking about the awards, Sameer Malkani, Co-Founder, the FBAI, said, “We are elated to host our 6th edition of the Indian Food Bloggers Awards. Our partners in progress Godrej Industries and its brands always add value to #IFBA. This year we have introduced exciting new categories within the Content creation and hospitality space including, but not limited to Media – TV, Print, Radio and Podcast, Hospitality and Chefs. At the FBAI, we constantly innovate, collaborate and add value to consumers, our partners and the food, beverage and hospitality ecosystem.”

Jio World Drive, Raymond Made to Measure, Aspri Spirits, Baskin Robbins, The Brooklyn Creamery, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Protekt, and Godrej Jersey; are the brand partners for India Food & Beverage Awards (IFBA) 2022.

One can nominate themselves or their favourite by visiting www.vikhrolicucina.com. The award ceremony to honour the winners will take place in Mumbai on July 14, 2022.