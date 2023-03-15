Godrej’s Dark Edition Refrigerators to blend excellence and elegance into kitchen interiors

Bangalore, March 2023 : Godrej Appliances presents its range of Dark Edition Refrigerators featuring 19 SKUs in colours like matt black, glass black, onyx black, ice black and fossil steel. The range has sleek design features, bold dark-coloured exteriors with classic premium finish that add sophisticated glamour to the modern kitchen, along with carefully designed interiors to optimise space and are equipped with advanced cooling technologies.

Black depicts elegance, gives a modern look to the room and is being considered the ‘new cool’ for shoppers. Across several regions in India, there has been a growing demand for home appliances in dark colours and these also stand out at the shopfloor. Understanding this trend, Godrej Appliances developed a wide range of dark facia refrigerators like Eon Velvet, NXW Aura, Eon Valor Convertible, Eon Vibe Convertible, Eon Valor, Eon Crystal, Edge Jazz. Along with great looks, these refrigerators are loaded with several advanced cooling technologies like 4-in-1 Fully convertible modes, Nano Shield technology (Patent Applied) offering 95%+ Food surface disinfection, upto 30 days farm freshness, Cool Balance technology for precise cooling, Turbo cooling technology for faster bottle and ice cooling.

Commenting on this offering, Anup Bhargava, Product Group Head- Refrigerators, Godrej Appliances said, “The range is inspired by consumer trends across sectors and products, with people embracing blacks in all its shades. We have observed a higher growth of over 44% for dark facia refrigerators in shades of black. For consumers renovating their kitchen space or simply looking at adding a touch of timeless sophistication to its interiors, this range of Godrej Dark Edition Refrigerators with several features and advanced technologies is a perfect choice to consider.”

These refrigerators with capacities between 192L- 564L in single door, double door, bottom mount and side- by side are available for purchase in stores as well as online.