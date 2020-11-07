Goethe-Institut/ Max Mueller concludes its first-ever virtual youth conference 2020

New Delhi: The first-ever week-long Youth Conference 2020 themed at “Youth and Sustainopreneurship”, organized by Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller, New Delhi and Central Agency for German schools abroad; concluded today and highlighted several important issues pertaining to Entrepreneurship and Sustainability. The conference was held in cooperation with the German Embassy and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, New Delhi.

In attendance were nearly 200 students from India, Nepal and Bangladesh and eminent people from diverse fields who engaged in insightful sessions and workshops with central topics of ”Sustainopreneurship’.

The conference was student centric and intended to deliberate on topics like gender equality, student’s mental health, social entrepreneurship, change makers of society. Bringing together the students, the conference provide an opportunity to have in depth discussions with some of India’s leading young change-makers working to address education technology, climate change, menstrual hygiene and innovation.

During the closing session, Ms. Veronika Taranzinskaja, PASCH Head Southasia, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi said, “We are pleased to create a virtual village and provide students a platform to voice out their opinions. Learning about the thoughts, experiences, inspiring ideas and perspectives of young change makers was so enriching and overwhelming. It is important to educate the young generation and hear their voices so that we can help them in becoming the future change makers. We are delighted that Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan could collaborate with schools that are eager to provide opportunities to students via such programs. I would also like to thank the Embassies of German, Nepal & Bangladesh and the German Chamber of commerce for supporting us throughout and making a platform accessible for students”.

She further added, “I would also like to thank for the chance to gain insights about the sustainability approach of the global company – Dr. Oetker and for the opportunity for studentsto apply for internships with them”.

The event concluded with workshop result presentation and Mr. Matthias Stähle, Expert Consultant of Central Office for German Schools abroad delivering the vote of thanks and concluding the event, encouraging the students to strive for perfection in each and every endeavour of theirs