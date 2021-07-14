GoFirst resumes maldives operations starting july 15, 2021

GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) today announced the resumption of flights to Maldives from July 15, 2021 onwards, a move that is likely to work as a precursor to the revival of the sector. This comes after Maldives, one of the favourite destinations for Indian tourists, opened its borders to South Asian countries including India.

GO FIRST will resume services to Maldives with 2 flights a week (Thursdays & Sundays) from July 15, from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru airports. Taking into consideration the current situation due to the pandemic, GO FIRST will gradually increase the frequency of flights until it restores normalcy. There will be 4 flights a week from August 01 and daily flights will be available from September 01 onwards. Flights beyond October 01 are already selling as daily operations. Additionally, aimed at offering exceptional convenience to the passengers the flight schedule has been designed to provide seaplane connectivity at Male.

GO FIRST offers an array of products and services to passengers for comfortable and hassle-free travel. Customers can choose from offerings like GoHoliday, Pre Covid-Flight Test, Smart Assist, International SIM, Lounge and Car Rental. Travellers looking for complete ease of travel can enjoy attractive packages from GoHoliday. Offers starting as low as INR 32500/- PP, along with 20% discount on land package, can be availed using a promo code. This offer is an ideal option for tourists. It is inclusive of Airfares, Airport Transfers, Accommodation for 3 Nights / 4 days (3 Star Category), Meals – Breakfast and Dinner and Travel Insurance.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Kaushik Khona, CEO, GO FIRST, said, “At GO FIRST, customer delight is of paramount importance to us, and this has been the hallmark of our successful operation. As we gradually look to resume international flights, we will continue to innovate and offer best-in-class customer-centric products & services which is in line with our “You come first” approach. While, we have been consistent in our delivery both in terms of operational efficiency and unparalleled customer service, we continue to introduce customized services for our customers.”

To make the experience seamless and even more pleasant, GO FIRST assists passengers in booking COVID-19 RT-PCR Test across India and overseas destinations. For a hassle-free airport experience, especially for first time travellers, business travellers, passengers traveling alone, traveling with kids and senior citizen travellers, GO FIRST introduces Smart Assist meet and greet services with Elite Class Management Services at domestic and international airports.