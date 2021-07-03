GoGrow kitchen garden vegetable seed packs from East-West Seed India now available online on BigHaat

East-West Seed India expands its GoGrow kitchen garden vegetable seed packs online through BigHaat. GoGrow is designed to help enthusiastic gardeners kick-start the cultivation of fresh vegetables in their home gardens.

East-West Seed is a global leader in the tropical vegetable seeds market with three and a half decades of experience in breeding, producing, and delivering high-quality vegetable seeds. Founded by Dr. Simon Groot, winner of the World Food Prize 2019, East-West Seed is ranked #1 in the 2019 Global Access to Seed Index, recognizing the commitment and performance in providing the World’s smallholder farmers access to quality seeds. East-West Seed was recently ranked in the top 30 of FORTUNE’s 2020 “Change the World” list of global companies that are “doing well by doing good.”

There is an increasing trend towards urban farming or growing food in these uncertain and challenging times. A vegetable garden in home spaces can bring recreational, health, economic and environmental benefits. In addition to offering high-quality seeds, each GoGrow pack comes with easy-to-use planting guides with information on sowing, spacing, fertilizing, and a harvesting calendar. Furthermore, to cater to this audience, we have included a QR code in each pack that allows the user to tap into a backend “growhow” website. The GoGrow products will be available at both physical stores (seed shops, nurseries, etc) and also on e-commerce platforms.

What products does GoGrow offer?

GoGrow offers a range of assorted, hand-picked, easy-to-grow products such as coriander, spinach, tomato, hot pepper, brinjal, okra, beans among others. All 14 crops and 21 products have been carefully selected and curated based on urban consumers’ requirements of vegetables at home and easy-to-grow products.