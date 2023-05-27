Gokaldas Exports’ delivers a strong performance in FY23

Bangalore, May 27th, 2023: Gokaldas Exports Limited today declared its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹ 173.0 Cr, up by 47.7% compared to ₹ 117.1 Cr for the last year, and reported consolidated revenues of ₹ 2247.2 Cr for the year, up by 24.8% compared to ₹ 1801.0 Cr for the last year.

Key Highlights:

(Figures in ₹ Crore)

Parameters Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 % Growth FY23 FY22 % Growth Total Income 530.1 588.0 -9.8% 2247.2 1801.0 24.8% EBITDA 77.2 1 79.5 -3.0% 295.8 1 216.2 36.8% EBITDA Margin 14.6% 13.5% 103 bps 13.2% 12.0% 116 bps Profit before tax 50.8 52.4 -3.1% 204.4 117.0 74.6% Profit after Tax 47.2 60.9 2 -22.5% 173.0 117.1 47.7%

1. EBITDA is after considering ESOP charges of ₹ 5.1 Crore in Q4 FY23 and ₹ 23.0 Crore for FY 23 & excluding exceptional income of ₹ 6.05 Crore in FY23.

2. In FY22, a deferred tax credit of ₹ 11.8 Crore for the full year was accounted in Q4 FY22, adjusting which the PAT for the Q4 FY22 was ₹ 49.2 Crore

Commenting on the company’s fourth quarter performance, Mr. Siva Ganapathi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Gokaldas Exports said, “Our performance is a testament to our dedicated team and unwavering commitment to excellence which have propelled us to new heights, delivering outstanding results in a challenging market environment globally. The government’s emphasis on boosting exports through budget allocation and trade agreements will play a crucial role in driving the industry forward.”

The company will continue to focus on optimal resource utilization and drive operational excellence in the coming quarters.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Re.1/- (one rupee only) per equity share (i.e., 20% of face value of Rs. 5 per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.