GoKwik appoints Chetna Gogia – ex BYJU’s as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

New Delhi: GoKwik – an e-commerce enablement company that recently raised INR 112 Cr in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India has onboarded Chetna Gogia as Chief Human Resources Officer. At GoKwik, Chetna will be a key player in aiding its growth path and complement GoKwik’s all remote, people-centric culture.

With an in-depth exposure and understanding of organizational development, Chetna will further drive the remote first organizational culture and build strategies aligned with the company’s growth plans, focusing on both short- and long-term goals, boosting remote work ethics, communication, team building and overall employee growth. She is further aiming to translate GoKwik’s vision into effective organizational practices and create a unique perspective and approach to talent acquisition.

Before joining GoKwik, Chetna was heading the entire HR function for BYJU’s acquired Aakash EduTech Private Ltd (AEPL). She brings on board her expertise in talent management processes to attract, develop, and retain high-quality talent and more. With nearly two decades of experience, she has collaborated with the leadership team to formulate key engagement strategies and solutions. Chetna was also associated with PolicyBazaar and PayU in the past.

On the appointment, Chetna Gogia, Chief Human Resource Officer, said, “GoKwik is aimed at bringing about a much-needed change, ease, and innovation in the e-commerce space. D2C brands are constantly showing immense growth and are quickly becoming customer favorites. As a result, GoKwik aims to be the best-in-class enabler of these brands on their quest to create a seamless shopping experience throughout the shopping funnel. They have become one of the fastest-growing startups in India in such a short span of time, and the best part is they have done it fully remotely. I am excitedly looking forward to contributing to this thriving organization and further strengthening the remote culture as is done by global tech companies such as GitLab or Shopify. We plan to take remote working to the next level and give the employees the best of all worlds. We want them to have the flexibility of working in the office, at home, or by the seaside. Moreover, we will further aim to create an organizational culture where employees’ professional commitments don’t overpower their personal ones and offer people the balance, and liberty they desire, in this new normal setup.”“

GoKwik’s current employee strength is 100+ and is growing 80% quarter to quarter. To date, GoKwik has raised more than INR 150 crores in capital and is backed by prominent investors including Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India, RTP Global, and marquee angels.

Welcoming Chetna, Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO, GoKwik, said, “Remote working continues to evolve as it is expansively becoming the new normal across the world. GoKwik has a workforce that comes from more than 40 cities and towns from all over India. We want to build an organizational culture that values flexibility, liberty and growth simultaneously. We want to go from remote to relationships while constantly focusing on the upward growth we are seeing since our inception. Chetna shares that experience and vision and we are looking forward to her immense contribution to further shaping the overall remote organizational culture.”.”

GoKwik believes in a ‘Merchant-First’ philosophy. With its initial products, GoKwik has been solving two very crucial problems, Return to Origin (RTO) and Conversion Rates, for eCommerce players including traditionally offline businesses, new age D2C brands, and large marketplaces. GoKwik uses its proprietary AI/ML models to help reduce Return to Origin (RTO orders) & increase Cash on Delivery (CoD) conversion rates and its checkout and UPI solutions help improve checkout conversion rates ensuring higher GMV realization, increased profitability, reduced Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), and increased delivery rates. Clients like The Man Company, Man Matters, Bodywise, Vmart, and V2Retail are already seeing a reduction in RTO after deploying GoKwik’s proprietary AI/ML solutions.