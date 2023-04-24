Golden I, the Largest Mixed-use Project in Greater Noida (West), Receives Occupancy Certificate

Golden I, the largest mixed–use project in Greater Noida (West), has received the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for Phase 1 of its project. Phase 1 covers eight towers – A, B, C, D & E, T3, H2, and H3, and spreads over 1,781,816 sq ft.

Golden I comprises strategically located commercial and residential spaces. The project is spread over 25 acres and offers retail, IT, ITES, office spaces, and one and two BHK residential units.

It is just 1 km from Gaur Chowk and close to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the proposed Metro Station.

“We are delighted to receive the Occupancy Certificate for Phase 1 of our commercial project. This is a significant milestone for us. We are now ready to hand over the possession to our esteemed buyers. We have started sending an offer of possession letters to the buyers in the project,” said Anand Shukla, Managing Director, Ocean Infraheights Pvt. Ltd.

Golden, I feature a sustainable green building design, double-height ceilings, 5 acres of open green space, high-speed internet, a clubhouse within the business park, a street-level entrance overlooking the pedestrian walkway, and high-end voice & data communication, and WTP and STP. It is a fully fenced campus surrounded by a catchment area that of over 10,00,000 residents.

Nexa, Maruti Suzuki’s premium car showroom, had recently leased 7500 sq ft of space. It is the first commercial project in the region to offer assured returns from SBI & Axis banks.

Golden I has been developed by Ocean Infraheight Pvt. Ltd., one of NCR’s leading real estate promoters and developers.