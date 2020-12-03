Golden Opportunity: India’s Online Casino Markets grows fast

The online gaming industry in India is booming rapidly due to the internet and smartphone penetration. According to experts, the market could touch worth $1.1 billion by 2021 and $3.35 billion by 2030. Youngsters in India have been playing online games and have been preferring online mobile games to desktop games. There were more than 120 million online gamers in India and the number to rise exponentially in the next few years. The internet penetration could touch to 53% in 2021 from 31% in 2020.

The fasters growing online gaming industry in India has drawn the attention of companies across the globe. Big companies and businesses have been trying to tap the opportunities in India. The best internet connectivity and smartphones use to boost the online gaming industry in India. Casino games are the latest trends and popular among youngsters in India. Young gaming lovers like to play games like NetBet Casino, Andar Bahar, and Teen Patti. The latest trends in this sector indicate the rapid growth of casinos and online games.

Many youngsters won big prizes playing online games and become a role model for others to step into this industry as a player. The growth of the gaming industry is also boosting the job market for the developer. Mobile games for example are the best example of an indication that the market size is big. Companies can tap opportunities using the right set of technologies and putting the best features in online games.

Many local advertisements endorsing online games and contests can be seen on television. Indian market is the favorite for online casino lovers and companies. The technology adoption and base of digital-savvy customers are the key factors that helping the gaming industry to gain traction. Of late, most of the customers have been preferring online mode of payment and spend more hours on social media. The number of internet uses rose significantly during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Many gaming sites and online gaming apps have been followed by millions of game lovers in India. The younger population in India is accessing the internet for their online studies. The impact of the lockdown and online studies have increased the growth of online games in India. However, smart game players are using the games considering the safety features. They are aware of the games, risk factors from social media sites. These sites are educating youngsters over online games in India. There are many exclusive social media groups guarding the interest of online gamers in India. Interesting, many quizzes and contests to wooing the game lovers to download and use the online games.

The gaming market is very big in India. The mobile penetration and internet pushed the market to a new level, where there are big opportunities waiting for gaming companies. Mobile games and online games are going to be at the top of the preference of the young internet uses in India. The advertising and IT industry greatly benefited from the due to rising of online games in India.