Golden State Film Festival 2021 ShortsDaily Screening Dates

Golden State Film Festival Screening on ShortsDaily dates and information.

Hollywood, CA : The fourth annual Golden State Film Festival begins Friday, March 19 and runs through Monday, March 22. Hundreds of diverse independent films will stream at this festival with shorts and features from around the world. According to Jon Gursha, Festival Director, “Everyone can enjoy the festival because it is easily accessible on the ShortsDaily Roku Channel.” Over 30 countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and Australia have submitted their works to the festival. According to Peter Greene, Festival Programmer, “We’re excited to showcase a wide variety of quality films and celebrate independent filmmaking on the Roku Channel ShortsDaily Available worldwide.” Filmmakers are encouraged to submit screenplays and films on Film Freeway on the Golden State Film Festival website GoldenStateFilmFestival.com.

Producers and Directors Highlighted from the 2020 Golden State Film Festival:

Wild Honey Directed By: Farhad Akhmetov, Ava Porter; Two Ways Home Directed By: Ron Vignone; To A God Unknown Directed By: Samantha Casella; Words Kill Directed By: Ignacio Rivera, Gleeson Rebello, and John Ventura; When The Fever Breaks Directed By: Tymaine Clay, Produced By: KrisD Mauga, Tony R. Warren; Beyond Barriers Directed by Laura Collyer Carlson, Bjorn Jon Madrid, Produced by Laura Collyer Carlson; Vineyards Directed By: Randall Palmer, Produced By: Wayne Page and Bryan Stratte, Executive Producer: Lisa Palmer and Charlie Palmer; The Lunatic Directed By: Michael Jeremiah; Coming Up For Air Directed By: Robert Cicchini; A Story Of Courage Directed By: Ariana Feiner; Jinxsie Directed By: Marzena (Masha) Milowska; Trick Of The Old Cat Directed By: Eugene Khazin; Crying F.U. Lady Rap Directed By: Pat Ceasar; One Last Monster Directed By: Gene Kim, Produced By: Michael S. Kim and Elmer Barcenes; The Order Directed By: Jean Buschmann, Produced By: Ruben L. Martinez; The Turnaround Directed By: Jahmal J Holland, Executive Producer: Patty Jenkins, Produced By: Cuete Yeska; The Fatal Flaw, Directed By: Eric Weber and Sarah Stark, Dear Aunt Noa, Directed By: Dana Aliya Levinson, and Michael Armstrong Barr, Produced By: Michael Armstrong Barr, Max Schwendner, Sam and Sprinkle Productions; Why She Smiles, Directed By: Caroline Sims, Produced By: Ryan Harrelson; Dreams At Sea, Directed By:Steve Brown, Produced By: Todd Darling; First Blush Directed By: Victor Neumark, Produced By: Kaitlin Waldron; The 600: The Soldier’s Story, Directed By: Richard Hall and Laurent Basset, Produced By: Annette Uwizeye; With Directed By: Rami Mekdachi; That Night Directed By: Joseph R. Davis and Brian Gerson, Produced By: Jennifer Nangle; Cancer Directed By: Vatsal Patel; Florrie Directed By: Ilir Pristine; Kefi Directed By: Patti Testerman, Produced By: Peter E. Preovolos and Glenn Burris; Take my Hand Directed By: Alan J. Levi Produced By: Sondra Currie, Eileen Grubba, Judy Goldsworthy, Nannette D’Aquila and Colleen Keane; Dinner For Six, Directed By: Ryan Willer, Produced By: Wunna Myothein; Foretold, Directed By: Dion Johnson and Denise Dowdell-Stent; Anima Sola, Directed By: Roberto Jabor; Gam Cam Grrl Directed By: Michael Paul Girard; Song Of The Open Road, Directed By: Melissa Dowler; From The Ocean, Directed By: Bide Yuan, Produced By: Jingyao He; Hear Today, Directed By: Erica Arvold and Meredith Grace Dabney; Regardless: The Freddy Soto Story, Directed By: Marcos Soriano, Produced By: Cory Comeaux-Soto, Robin Thompson, Marcos Soriano; Hello Darlin’, Directed By: Gary Delaney, Produced By: Patrick Carney Jr.; Anniversary, Directed By: John McKey, Produced By: Carey Williams, Tim Roddy, Bradley Clements, and John McKey; Happenstance, Director: Joel Ulrick O Neal; Burning Bright, Directed By: Aaron Bierman, Produced By: Lisa Benson, Franceska Bucci, Aaron Bierman; How To Make Love To Mariachi Music, Directed By: Bryan Bostic; Call Me, Directed By: Arek Zasowski and Maegan Coker; Psychasthenia, Directed By: Matt Encarnacao, Elliot Stevens, and Ashley Kristeen Vega, Produced By: Lance Gorton; I Married My Mother, Directed By: Domenico Costanzo; Pine Box, Directed By: D. R. Tibbits, Produced By: Shawn Michael Howard and Kel Nelson; Intervention, Directed By: Linda Palmer, Produced By: Julia Silverman and Janel Tanna; Pawns, Directed By: Peter Jang; Into The Void, Directed By: Jordan Cantello; Fill Your Heart, Directed By: Eric Santos, Loft202, Directed By: Antonette Trussoni; Clean Sheets, Directed By: Jahidah Diaab and Wiener Milien, Produced By: Pat Ceasar; Lost Treasure Of The Valley, Directed By: Robert Husted, Produced By: Jon Sklaroff; Huge Fan, Directed By: Barry Silver; Our Scripted Life, Directed By: David Towner; Ode To Daphne, Directed BY: Catherine Phillips; Elam, Directed By: Vinod Krishna, Produced By: Jaya Menon, Shiji Mathew Cherukara, Vinayan Nair; Nursery Rhyme Of A Madman, Directed By: Igor Stephen Rados, Produced By: Rebecca Rados and Tim Kachurov; Love In Daylight, Directed By: Dawn Burgess, Produced By: Brandon Tillman and Paul Foster; Adira’s Dream, Directed By: Oliver Williams, Produced By: Kat Kemsley; Love Thongs, Directed By: Carlo Essagian; Content Guidelines, Directed By: Omid Shabkhiz; Covert Activity, Directed By: Fiona Lincke, Produced By: Frank J. Dion; Justice for Vincent, Directed By: Andy Palmer, Produced By: Lawrence Chau; My Marina, Directed By: Anjeli Jana; Captain Cook and the Leap for Mankind: To Far and Distant Places, Directed By: Ryan Brandt; Therapy, Directed By: Dame Pierre, Produced By: Lindsay Guion; An Afternoon In Brentwood, Directed By: Zeke Hindle; Hot Dog, Director: T.J. Yoshizaki

Created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene, the Golden State Film Festival promotes and supports independent filmmakers and independent films from all over the world. For more information about the festival, including film screenings, tickets and general information, please visit the official website at goldenstatefilmfestival.com.