‘Gold’en time of the year – Invest in Gold ETF & Gold Fund

The great Indian festival season is here. It’s a time when family and friends come together for a celebration. It’s also the time of the year when we indulge in spring cleaning with the motto ‘out with the old and in with the new’. The festive season in India, typically starting in late October and continuing till the end of the year, is an exciting time for shoppers and retailers. Houses are decorated, gifts are exchanged, and new clothes, appliances, vehicles, or even homes are bought during this auspicious time.

Many Online shopping sites provide exciting offers to meet the demands of this festive cheer. This is the year due to COVID-19, online shopping has become the most favorable option to avoid the risk of Corona and stay safe. As per recent media reports, as much as 85% of people now prefer to shop online.

The success of the on-going online shopping festivals can be attributed to the pent-up demand among people and also to people’s determination to make the festive season count and keep up traditions, virus or no virus.

Buying Gold Online

Buying gold during the festival or any auspicious occasion is very common in India. Traditionally people preferred to buy gold jewellery and gold coins, but from the last few years trend has been changed Instead of buying physical forms of gold, people are buying digital forms of gold.

Gold is always seen as a big-ticket expenditure and requires much planning. But the convenience of digital gold is that it can be purchased online, at lower ticket-sizes, and in more convenient quantities.

Buying physical gold involves extra money for making charges as well as storing them at home comes with security concerns. Online buying of gold in the digital format does away with these as you would only be allotted digital units of gold. These units can be bought in very small quantities, unlike physical gold. Also, the liquidity that digital gold offers is much higher as investors can redeem investments as simply and easily as withdrawing money from a bank.

Gold ETFs and Fund of Funds

Gold ETFs and gold fund of funds are the two options to buy gold online. Gold ETFs are mutual funds that are listed on a stock exchange. These ETFs track the price of gold in real-time and their units are bought and sold, much like shares. In this form, you only buy units of the ETF and not the physical gold, it is a very efficient and convenient form of buying gold.

Gold prices always go up and hence, it is an ideal choice for a long-term investment. Due to recent uncertainty about global growth amid the pandemic, the demand for the yellow metal has gone up pushing prices higher. Everybody cannot afford to buy gold at much higher rates. In such a scenario, buying gold ETFs can be a much cheaper way of owning gold.

1 gram of physical gold today costs anywhere between Rs 4500-Rs 5000 but you just need Rs 1000 to start investing in a gold ETF. If you don’t have Demat accounts, a gold fund of funds can be a good investment option for you. These funds invest in a gold ETF and operate as a mutual fund. You invest in Gold Funds via a lumpsum investment or an SIP for as low as Rs 500.

Adding Gold to your investment kitty also adds diversity to your investment portfolio. A good portfolio should have a different asset allocation that helps maximise returns and minimise risks. Gold as an asset class offers a good overall hedge to the investment portfolio against various risks such as inflation as well as risks posed by other asset classes like equity & debt. Whether it’s a pandemic or a trade-conflict or unexpected changes in crude oil prices, the demand for the yellow metal is high at all times.

While you celebrate this festive season spare some money to invest in digital gold and splurge on your future too. Happy Investing!