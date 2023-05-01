On the occasion of World Earth Day, the Golf Federation of India has organized GFI Golf Tour and Plantation Drive’23 starting from 4th March ’23 to 29th April’23. During this event, several tournaments have been organized in various Golf Courses throughout India in which hundreds of Golfers from India and abroad participated enthusiastically. In each of the tournaments, every Golfer planted a tree to contribute towards a pollution-free environment. The Golf Federation of India has resolved to plant one lac trees in 2023.

The GFI Golf tour and Plantation Drive have received an overwhelming response from all over the Country.

The Grand Finale of the GFI Golf Tour and Plantation Drive was held at ITC Grand Bharat Golf Course, Gurgaon. In the culmination ceremony, the winners of all the tournaments were awarded as part of this Golf Tour GFI Golf Tour Trophy.

The Grand Finale was graced by the presence of the following dignitaries;

Sh. Dushyant Chautala ji, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana;

Sh. Faggan Singh Kulaste ji, Hon’ble Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Government of India;

Excellency Sh. Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan, Sh. Jaxay Shah ji, Chairman, Quality Council of India and Brand Ambassador, GFI Golf Tour and Plantation Drive 2023

Sh. Aryavir Ji, Founder and general secretary of the Golf Federation of India along with participants and guests from the UK, USA, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Korea, Japan, and UAE;

Conceptualised in 2021 by Mr. Aryavir, the Golf Federation of India carries in its fold the vision to extensively provide training grounds and facilities in the field of Golf in India. The Golf Federation of India organises a tree plantation drive along with all the Golf Tournaments to contribute towards a greener planet.

Along with the Golf and Tree Plantation Drive, the Golf Federation of India has added one more initiative in the Grand Finale of the GFI Golf Tour i.e. strengthening the“ Make in India” movement of the Government of India. The Golf Federation of India has given the opportunities to all those companies under the ‘Make in India’ scheme to showcase their Brands at the Grand Finale without paying any sponsorship charges.

Overall, the Grand Finale of GFI Golf Tour and Plantation Drive 2023 was a spectacular convergence of Sport, Environment, Business, and Camaraderie.