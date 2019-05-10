Gomama247 suggests the most unique baby names to the new parents

The mystique and craze for popular celebrities have taken the Indian baby naming trends by storm. Parents always look forward to the creative and inspiring name lists for their babies and the uncommon and trendy names in the B-World surely lure the Indian parents with their unique and stylish essences.

With the evolving trend and modernization in the B-world, many a names have been on the top of the chart. Amidst the B-names ruling the chart, the ones with impactful meanings are the most sought after. Gomama247 unleashes the top 5 names influenced by Bollywood and the star-studded celluloid.

Revolutionizing the baby naming system in India, these top 5 Bollywood inspired names have given a different dimension –

Ishaan:With the popularity of ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Ishaan’ the leading Wonder Boy character swiftly caught momentum among the new-age Indian parents. Indian parents just love these two syllables in the names – Sh and R. Don’t believe? just do the calculations! Gomama247 that is one of the top online platforms suggesting trendy baby names have it the most searched one.

Aryan:The King Khan Legacy! Yes, the name is in existence since the inception of the Aryan race but has recently gained steam amidst the young generation after SRK’s charming and stylish son became a viral face on the internet.

Arav:Another celebrity kid name. The son of Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, has introduced another top searched Indian Baby names to the list.

Dhruv: May not be equally a popular name in the Bollywood, but is renowned on the silver screen. Most often, parents stick to the names starting with Bh- Dh for their kids born under Dhanu Rashi and is widely searched by the Gujarati community.