GoMechanic digs its feet deeper into the Pune market with its all-new Distributor and Franchise Shop

Pune; GoMechanic – India’s largest network of technology-enabled multi-brand car workshops and spares shops, announced the launch of their new distributor shop – Auto World Spares and franchise shop – Jyotirling Spare Hub LLP in Pune, deepening its foothold in the auto spare parts market in the city. GoMechanic, which has recently ventured into the auto parts market with their new brand – GoMechanic SPARES, will distribute its entire range of multi-brand products through these distributor and franchise outlets. The brands available include Mobil, Gulf, Monroe, Bosch, Valeo, Purolator, Livguard, Lumax, LUK, NGK, Subros, and Eurorepar amongst others.

With the launch of GoMechanics SPARES distributor and Franchise shop in Pune, the brand aims to expand their spare parts business in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and solve the problem of lackluster supply of high-quality auto parts. The brand will now cater to the needs of existing and future spare parts retailers, distributors, and workshop owners. The distributor shop will be capable of supplying genuine parts of all the top brands at the best margins and discounts on account of GoMechanic’s nationwide partnerships with all major manufacturers and suppliers.

On the launch of the distributor store, Mr. Nitin Rana, Co-founder, GoMechanic said, “Pune is a new market for us, but our industry experience and exposure suggests that Pune is a high-potential and a very important market for businesses like us. With our first distributor and franchise shop here, we look forward to a long-lasting relation with Pune’s auto market. Our aim is to provide swift and affordable solutions to all our customers. Having witnessed growth even during the lockdown, we are positive about making our way through.”

About GoMechanic:

Started by IIT and IIM Alumni; Kushal Karwa, Amit Bhasin, Rishabh Karwa & Nitin Rana, GoMechanic, founded in 2016, is currently India’s largest network of technology-enabled car service and spare part centers, offering a seamless experience at the convenience of a tap. GoMechanic’s asset-light model with centralized bulk procurement of spare parts from original manufacturers and suppliers, low real-estate overheads, and technology-driven efficiency, results in significant savings which are passed onto the customers. Currently, GoMechanic has over 500 car repair workshops & over 100 spare parts shops across 25 cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata. It currently services 2+ million customers annually and is targeting 10 million customers by 2021