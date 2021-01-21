GoMechanic opens a new spare parts franchise outlet in Narnaul

GoMechanic – India’s largest network of technology-enabled multi-brand car workshops, announced the launch of their GoMechanic SPARES Shop – Car Clinic, on 13th Jan 2021 . GoMechanic, which has recently ventured into the auto parts market with their new brand – GoMechanic SPARES, will distribute its entire range of multi brand products through this franchise outlet. The brands available include Mobil, Gulf, Monroe, Bosch, Valeo, Purolator, Livguard, Lumax, LUK, NGK, Subros and Eurorepar amongst others.

With the launch of GoMechanics SPARES franchise in Narnaul, the brand aims to expand their spare parts business in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and solve the problem of lackluster supply of high quality auto parts. The brand will now cater to the needs of existing and future spare parts retailers & distributors and workshop owners. The franchise will be capable of supplying genuine parts of all the top brands at the best margins and discounts on account of GoMechanic’s nationwide partnerships with all major manufacturers and suppliers.

On the launch of the franchise store, Mr. Nitin Rana, Co-founder, GoMechanic said, “We are thrilled with the response we have got from our other outlets in the recent past. Narnaul is a new market for us, but our industry experience and exposure suggests that it is a high-potential and a very important market for businesses like us. Our aim is to provide swift and affordable solutions to all our customers. Having witnessed growth even during the lockdown, we are positive about making our way through.”

About GoMechanic:

Started by IIT and IIM Alumni; Kushal Karwa, Amit Bhasin, Rishabh Karwa; Nitin Rana, GoMechanic, founded in 2016, is currently India’s largest network of technology-enabled car service centres, offering a seamless car service experience at the convenience of a tap. GoMechanic’s asset light model with centralized bulk procurement of spare parts from OEM’s, zero real-estate overheads and technology- driven efficiency, results in significant savings which are passed onto the customers. Currently, GoMechanic has over 500 car repair workshops across 25 cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. It currently services 2+ million cars annually and is targeting 10 million customers by 2021.