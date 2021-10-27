GoMechanic Partners with Unicommerce to ensure seamless operation and faster delivery for car accessories Business

New Delhi, 27th October 2021: GoMechanic, India’s largest technology-enabled end-to-end after-sales car service provider, has announced its association with Unicommerce, India’s largest e-commerce focused ‌supply-chain‌ ‌SaaS‌ ‌technology‌ ‌platform, to enable faster and seamless delivery of the newly launched GoMechanic’s car accessories range. The recently launched car accessories range includes a wide range of products such as car speakers, android screens, sound systems, tire inflators, floor mats, and many other products. The partnership will empower GoMechanic with the technology to ensure fast, seamless, and error-free delivery of products across the country.

GoMechanic will be leveraging Unicommerces’ Order management and Warehouse Management solutions to automate various parts of its supply chain and logistics. Unicommerce’s technology will allow GoMechanic to improve business efficiency and optimize costs. GoMechanic believes in leveraging technology to provide car owners with an excellent after-sale experience. The company is currently leveraging Unicommerce technology solutions to process all the orders and that products get delivered within the promised time. GoMechanic currently operates 10k+ product listings & 30k+ orders monthly.

GoMechanic has become one of the trusted car repair and maintenance providers to consumers with affordable service and quality products. The company will also offer a fitment service of its accessories based on the needs of the customer. Consumers frequently struggle to locate the correct accessories and dependable service providers with quality guarantees. GoMechanic will ensure that customers receive the highest quality products at an accessible price, as well as an exceptional level of service.

The association with Unicommerce aims to enable GoMechanic with technology solutions that will allow them to deliver a wide product range to consumers located across 19000 pin codes in 700+ cities of India. Unicommerce order management and warehouse management solutions will ensure end-to-end supply chain and delivery automation.

Speaking on the partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce said “GoMechanic has built a robust network of car workshops located across India. We are elated to partner with them and support them in the growth journey of their car accessories business. Our solutions will enable GoMechanic to digitize its supply chain and ensure optimum utilization of inventory, driving strong business growth. Unicommerce is focused on solving supply chain challenges faced by companies across sectors and this partnership is another step in the same direction. “

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Bhasin, Co-founder, GoMechanic said “We are ecstatic to partner with Unicommerce for our car accessories business. We decided to launch our car accessories business to offer quality products at affordable prices along with the trust of a renowned service provider. We have a wide product range for all types of cars and this association will allow us to automate supply chain processes and streamline our operations. We will continue to expand our product and service portfolio and we aim to be the country’s most loved after-sale service providers. We believe that technology will play a pivotal role in our growth and we will continue to invest in a technology solution to ensure faster delivery of products across the country. The partnership will enable us to have a centralized view of orders on a single platform, allowing us to process and ship products at a faster pace to further elevate the customer experience.”

Unicommerce eSolutions is India‘s largest e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform, processing over 20% of e-commerce volumes in the country. The company is a market leader and is uniquely positioned to provide e-commerce supply chain technology solutions to industry players of all sizes. Established nine years ago, Unicommerce manages over 1500 stores and 6000+ warehouses and processes over 1 mn daily transactions amounting to USD 5bn GMV annually.