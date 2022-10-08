GoMechanic Spares holds Mechanic Prize Distribution in Rudrapur; Distributes motorcycle & gifts to loyal workshops, mechanics & spare part retailers

Rudrapur,8th October 2022: GoMechanic Spares, India’s No.1 car spare parts brand organized a Mechanic Prize Distribution Ceremony at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening. The event was organized in association with GoMechanic’s authorized spare parts distributor for Rudrapur, New A.S Enterprises. Amit Kumar Sukhija from Pawandoot Motors, Rudrapur was rewarded with a Bajaj Platina motorcycle for his exceptional loyalty toward the GoMechanic Spares brand & being the top buyer of GoMechanic genuine spare parts. Several gifts including household appliances were also distributed to other loyal customers by Mr. Satpal Chug, owner of New A.S Enterprises. The event was attended by over 150 mechanics, workshop owners & retailers around the city who came to witness the ceremony.

In an exclusive interaction Nitin Rana, Co-founder, GoMechanic, said “We are extremely delighted to be able to honor & reward the efforts of our loyal customers. The event is focused mainly to appreciate the best workshops, retailers & mechanics who have been continuously purchasing & distributing GoMechanic’s genuine spare parts in their respective markets. With their support, we have already spread our network to 100+ distributors and 600+ retail counters & workshops across 65+ cities in two years & will continue to expand at this pace.” He also said that more such felicitation ceremonies will be held in several other regions in the coming days.

The brand aims to strengthen the network of distributors and mechanics across the country by providing them with genuine spare parts at the best prices and dedicated sales & marketing support. This will eventually lead to the expansion of the spare parts business across the country making GoMechanic Spares one of the most trusted brands.