GoNuts launches India’s most influential fans-celebrity connect platform

To be a part of fans celebratory moments and creating intimate memories, GoNuts, a Mumbai based start-up has introduced a platform to book personalised greetings to fans from their favourite celebrities.

GoNuts will provide fans the opportunity to connect to celebrities they love/admire through customised messages and build emotional connections through their website and mobile based application. The platform provides various options to pick a celebrity across genres at a pocket friendly price starting from Rs. 1000.

As Fan-dom is soaring in India, the start-up aims to bridge the gap between celebrities and their millions of fans. These personally curated videos makes each celebration even more special while giving memories for a lifetime. The videos are made in a style unique to the platform that is bound to create a memory that lasts forever.

The messages can range from birthday or anniversary wishes to festive greetings and other functions unique to India, for the whole family. GoNuts is perhaps the only start-up also focused on small and medium enterprises to use the platform to speak to employees and other key stakeholders.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Vinamra Pandiya, Mayank Gupta along with media and entertainment veteran Joji George, the platform has a portfolio of over 200 celebrities across categories like television, sport, music and more already available on it which gives consumers a diverse range of celebrities to engage and communicate with. The platform boasts of roster of celebrities like Shaan, Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Sivamani, Ankit Bathla, Shivin Narang, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Gaurav Biduri, The Phogat sisters, Shibani Kashyap and many more.

Commenting on the launch Vinamra Pandiya, Founder, GoNuts said, “As in my previous entrepreneurial stints in laying the foundations of Food-tech and sustainable commerce, it’s time to make a dent in celebrity commerce. We are delighted to introduce India’s most influential platform that brings celebs and fans closer together like never before. With our stellar founding team our vision is to create South East Asia’s largest celebrity experience commerce platform.”

Adding to this Joji George, Co-Founder, GoNuts said that, “Our aim is to be Asia’s most influential platform for human connection and communication. My experience across various businesses in media and entertainment provides the founder fit essential to make this platform truly unique and the connector that brings fans and celebrities together to create magical, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. I wish to bring all my past learnings and expertise to this platform in making a positive impact in relationships, something that is most relevant to our times.”

Shankar Mahadevan, celebrity musician and composer commenting on his association with GoNuts, said, “I am excited to partner with GoNuts, which will help me reach out to my fans in a unique manner. With this platform I aim to fulfil the dreams of my fans and create an ecosystem where fans can get as much love as they give us. I believe it is a fantastic initiative and I am looking forward to providing a memorable experience to my fans.”

Adding on the association with GoNuts, eminent musician Kailash Kher said, “I feel my fans are my strength. GoNuts helps reflect that in our bonding in a more personal manner, where they get to smile after reaching out to us and we spread happiness amongst our fans. Thank you GoNuts for being a bridge in between fans and us and multiplying joy in our world.”