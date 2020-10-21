Dallas, TX: Good Coworking Lands Green Business Certification, Recognized for Dallas Sustainability Leadership and Action.

Good Coworking met with City of Dallas Office of Sustainability officials this week to receive its Gold Level certification for the City of Dallas Green Business Certification program.

The City of Dallas Green Business Certification is a free service offered to businesses to assist them in “going green.” The Green Business Certification program recognizes businesses that prevent waste, incorporate recycling, and promote reuse, reduce, and composting in their business operations. Any business who supports sustainability efforts can be recognized through the Green Business program. Good Coworking scored especially well in the leadership and policy areas, with green purchasing, green cleaning, and company green policies in place to set the bar for their initiatives.

“My hope is that as conveners of business owners and entrepreneurs in Dallas, we will influence our member company’s leaders to embrace these practices in their businesses, and inspire others to seek certification.” – Amy King – Good Coworking Co-Founder

“Good Coworking has a strong commitment to reducing, reusing and recycling incorporated in the coworking space they provide to their members. We are proud to have a business in South Dallas that has such a dedication to the environment.” – Danielle McClelland – City of Dallas’s Zero Waste Manager

An initiative that particularly resonates with Good Coworking’s members and staff is their composting program. They have partnered with member company Turn to capture food and plant waste that is composted at their neighborhood facility, making it a hyper-local effort. Good Coworking also has a comprehensive green purchasing policy that covers everything from toilet paper to kitchen and office products.

“It is such a joy to work with a company with a clear purpose, seeing our members engage in the green initiatives in a meaningful way. I love to interact with others who share the vision we uphold. We are building collaborative working relationships within a healthy green workspace, while also positively impacting the environment, which keeps me motivated.” – Ashlee Freese, Good Coworking Catalyst

Good Coworking is the first solar-powered coworking space in the world that is focused on inclusive sustainability. It opened in early 2018 and now has close to 200 active members in its vibrant community. The coworking space resides in a rehabilitated 1950s building. The headquarters building will soon secure both LEED green building certification and WELL building certification, further supporting the productivity and wellbeing of its members.

Good Coworking is dedicated to serving the growing needs of active entrepreneurs, freelancers, creatives, and small business owners, who need everything from 24/7 office and meeting space, to a part-time place to connect with and learn from others or get focused work done.

The workspace is a welcoming space for women, minority-owned businesses, and freelancers through partnerships, programming, mentoring opportunities, and a hub for educating and inspiring people to embrace sustainable and ethical practices as they incubate their business.

The space features naturally lit conference rooms and open coworking spaces. A green courtyard provides a central reprieve, and glass whiteboards around every corner create hubs to begin catalyzing potential ideas into tangible change. The coworking space spans roughly half of the 60,000 sq ft building, offering over two dozen offices and workspaces, ample conference space, and naturally-lit community environments.

Membership offerings are designed for a wide variety of work needs and lifestyles, from full-time to virtual, and even those with side hustles. Two unique offerings include a Ten-Day Pass that is valid for one year, and the Executive Escape, offered to C-Suite Executives who need an inspiring space to work away from the office and plug into entrepreneurial energy. Another unique benefit is monthly guest passes to offer to friends and clients.