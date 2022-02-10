Good Coworking Launches Brazen Scholarship for 2022, Supporting the Business Incubation & Growth of BIPOC + LGBTQIA Entrepreneurs

Good Coworking announced the call for applications for year two of its Brazen Scholarship, which provides one year of coworking for an underrepresented entrepreneur who is in an incubation of growth phase of their business. Brazen, a scholarship for those who are unapologetically bold in their commitment towards change, launched in 2020 and was awarded to two different entrepreneurs from DFW, Ari Paz of Acción Community Development and Brittany Hite of Ethos Equity.

The Award comes with one year of 24/7 access to coworking for the business owner, use of meeting rooms, and the opportunity to connect with a strong community of diverse entrepreneurs. Additionally, each recipient has the opportunity to host one event at the coworking space and access to an exclusive resource list to support the acceleration of their progress while utilizing their membership.

“For me, this is what capacity building is all about, equipping local groups with resources that will help them thrive. That is what the Brazen Scholarship did for me. Good Coworking was a blessing for my business.” -Ari Paz, Owner, Acción Community Development

“Receiving the Good Coworking Brazen Award was pivotal for starting my entrepreneurial journey. Beyond the beautiful office space, there’s a community of professionals creating connections, and that support is invaluable.” -Brittani Hite – Ethos Equity Founder & Strategic Director

Applications are currently open for the Brazen Award through February 28, 2022 and a jury of peers, a combination of Good Coworking staff and previous recipients will choose the new recipients for 2022.

“The Brazen scholarship helps entrepreneurs from marginalized groups remove the burden of paying for a well-deserved inclusive workspace conducive to their growth and success while focusing on propelling their business. Our mission is to consciously create opportunities for those who need them the most.” -Jessica Maine – Good Coworking Community Director

“It is especially important to support BIPOC & LQBTQIA businesses during the pandemic, as their businesses need that extra leg up, to get from surviving to thriving. The low success rates for these businesses during COVID are very distressing. Any investment in the business of an underrepresented demographic always comes back to my business tenfold.” -Amy King – Good Coworking Co-Founder

Good Coworking is the first solar-powered coworking space in the world that is focused on inclusive sustainability. It opened in early 2018 and now has close to 200 active members in its vibrant shared workspace community. The coworking space resides in a rehabilitated 1950s building. The headquarters building will soon secure both LEED green building certification and WELL building certification, further supporting the productivity and wellbeing of its members.

Good Coworking is dedicated to serving the growing needs of active entrepreneurs, freelancers, creatives, and small business owners, who need everything from 24/7 office and meeting space, to a part-time place to connect with and learn from others or get focused work done.

The workspace is a welcoming space for women, minority-owned businesses, and freelancers through partnerships, programming, mentoring opportunities, and a hub for educating and inspiring people to embrace sustainable and ethical practices as they incubate their business.

The space features naturally lit conference rooms and open coworking spaces. A green courtyard provides a central reprieve, and glass whiteboards around every corner create hubs to begin catalyzing potential ideas into tangible change. The coworking space spans roughly half of the 60,000 sq ft building, offering over two dozen offices and workspaces, ample conference space, and naturally-lit community environments.

Membership offerings are designed for a wide variety of work needs and lifestyles, from full-time to virtual, and even those with side hustles. Examples of offerings include a Ten-Day Passbook that is valid for one year, and the Free Range, a 24/7 access membership that allows members to choose their own adventure each visit, with diverse work zones for activity-based work. Another unique benefit is monthly guest passes to offer to friends and clients.