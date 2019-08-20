Good Samaritans from Mata Ashram, spread the message of greenery by dispersing seed balls in forests!

Devotees of Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram in Hyderabad, have taken upon themselves a unique mission to increase green cover in the neighborhood forests of Hyderabad. This small initiative of theirs, they believe will bring down pollution levels, increase possibility of timely monsoons, copious rains and improvement in ground water levels in the years to come. These good Samaritans are confident that such small acts of kindness to nature, will reap huge benefits and bring about relief from drought and torrid weather conditions city dwellers are reeling in.

As a member organization of the United Nation’s Trillion Tree campaign, Mata Amritanandamayi Math has organised the planting of more than a million trees globally. It has also been recognized as an NGO with Special consultative status to the UN ECONOMIC and Social council.

AYUDH, the international youth Movement of the Math is working internationally to meet the sustainable development goals put forth by the UN. As part of AYUDH, students of CMR institutions, Aurora College and students of Amrita Vidyalayam joined hands in preparing seed balls.

Over past ten days, hundreds of Amma’s devotees worked relentlessly in achieving the goal of preparation of 51000 seed balls.

These seed balls, also referred as seed bombs, are composed of a fine mixture of fertile soil, compost and plant seeds, to make the seeds to sprout into plants and trees.

On Sunday, Over 200 of Amma’s devotees and AYUDH members fanned out into Chittapur forest reserve, Ibrahimpatnam, with loads of seed balls and dispersed them.

The event was inaugurated by Br. RaghuNath, Co-ordinator & Mata Amritanandamayi Math Incharge (Telangana & A.P.).

“With the monsoon setting in, these planted seed balls can sprout into trees, resulting in increased green cover, providing oxygen, improving air quality and climate, conserving water, preserving soil and supporting wildlife,” Says Br. RaghuNath, Co-ordinator & Mata Amritanandamayi Math Incharge (Telangana & A.P.).