GoodWorker appoints Diwesh Sahai as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi, 15 November 2021: Backed by the Lemmatree Group, GoodWorker, a phygital platform, which aims to transform blue-collar workers’ lives in India by providing access to career enhancement opportunities and other quality of life services like finance and more, today, announced the appointment of Mr. Diwesh Sahai as the company’s Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Diwesh has experience spanning over two decades as a senior leader in software development for consumer, enterprise, and service provider markets in both startups as well as large organizations. Prior to joining GoodWorker, Sahai worked with MyGate, Jio, Expedia Inc., MakeMyTrip.com and Amazon.

On the appointment, Mr. Amit Jain, CEO, GoodWorker said, “Diwesh has an impressive track record in building high-performance teams with a culture of innovation and high-quality deliverables, and GoodWorker is thrilled to welcome him as the CTO of the company. His proven leadership in technology, deep expertise in team-building and passion for consumer-driven innovation makes him an ideal fit to lead the GoodWorker team.”

About his new role, Diwesh said, “I am extremely excited to join the team at GoodWorker, an organization that continues to rapidly execute its vision of transforming the lives of blue-collar workers in India.”

With a B. Tech in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Kanpur, he has specialized in E-Commerce, Digital (e-Books, Video), FinTech (Payments Bank), Application Development (TV, Streaming Device, and Mobile), Payments and Network Management.

About GoodWorker:

GoodWorker is a phygital platform, which aims to transform the lives of blue-collar workers in India by providing access to career enhancement opportunities and other quality of life services for e.g in the financial sector. It harnesses Affinidi’s (which is also venture-backed by the Lemmatree Group) digital verifiable credential technology to enable the youth to access such services. Our vision is to create value for youth and employers, impacting 300 million lives by 2030.

GoodWorker is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and the Lemmatree Group in Singapore with a hub in India, Berlin, and Germany. For more information, please visit www.goodworker.in and www.affinidi.com