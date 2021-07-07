GoPaisa announces Earnly, a new deal sharing platform; helps individuals make easy money

New Delhi, 07 July 2021: GoPaisa, Best Cashback and Coupons Website in India has launched a deal-sharing platform, Earnly. The platform is aimed at securing people an easy and regular income source. Through this new platform, users including – students, housewives, working professionals, bloggers, influencers, etc., can earn extra income and can pocket real cash worth up to Rs. 30,000 per month.

Catering to Indian Cashback and Coupons industry for over 8 years, GoPaisa identified the scope for a more user-friendly platform that also enables extra income for users. The brand understood that affiliate marketing demands a keen knowledge of deep-linking, sub id tracking, and more. Earnly eliminates all these challenges by introducing an easy-to-use platform tailored to users who want to earn extra money by sharing curated deals for any online retailer.

The income link creation platform allows anyone who is looking to earn by promoting the top brands, to create unique income links for free with attractive income rates offered across the brands. The user may further make money via sharing those link in their network and social media platforms.

Early distinguishes itself by providing added advantage to the users like zero investment, direct approval from tom e-retailers for affiliation, around 30 per cent commission etc.

“A lot of people are spending more time online due to various restrictions implemented owing to the novel coronavirus. While doing so some people also wish to explore new options to earn extra money as they try to sail through the current pandemic hit times. This helped us understand that a platform like Earnly is required now more than ever. Also, considering that the e-Commerce market has witnessed a boom, all this together can open a pandora box of opportunities for millions of users,” said Mrs. Ankita Jain- Co-founder, GoPaisa and Earnly.

The app already flaunts a portfolio of reputed brands including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, OnePlus,mamaearth, Oneplus, 1mg, Norton etc. and expands across key categories like BFSI, Fashion, Medicines, Grocery,Personal care, travel, digital products.

The brand has been developed on a strong technology backbone along with a simplified interface to make the app user-friendly. Considering convenience the utmost priority, Earnly provides a single panel to monitor all the earnings. Eliminating any possible hassle of contacting retailer for payouts, the platform credits the profit for every successful sale through an Income Link directly in the Earnly account of the user. Further, the platform is assisted by a round the clock customer support as well.

With the launch of Earnly, the brand has unveiled a new facet of affiliate marketing and is adding around 1000 plus new influencers on a daily basis already, and is targeting over 5 lac Earnly active influencers by end of 2021 calendar year.

People can join the platform by visiting https://www.earnly.in/