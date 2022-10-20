GoSats Electrify the Cricket T20 World Cup as GoSats is here with exciting #T20WorldCupMania.

20th October 2022, India: GoSats; India’s first Bitcoin Rewards app has launched an exciting T20 World Cup Bitcoin rewards campaign, celebrating the cricket tournament by the name of “GoSats T20 World Cup Mania”.

The campaign that runs throughout the duration of the T20 World Cup features a series of games for users to participate in and play to win Bitcoin, and other exciting rewards!

Cricket fans and bitcoiners can get a chance to earn sats daily with the Cricket Trivia. Users can log on to the app and participate in the quiz, by answering 5 questions based on the world of cricket. The quiz will refresh every day and users who answer a minimum of 3 of the 5 quiz questions correctly get a chance to win bitcoin rewards.

Moreover, to make the tournament even more extravagant, the brand will also be carrying out the Weekly Purchase Streak’ giving its users an opportunity to win up to 100,000 satoshis in total through the duration of the tournament.

To win the Weekly Purchase Streak, users have to simply shop for brand vouchers or make card transactions of over ₹200 for 7 consecutive days. The reward for completing the first Weekly Purchase Streak is 10,000 satoshis. The prizes increase every week, and on completing all 4 Weekly Purchase Streaks, users will earn a guaranteed amount of 100,000 satoshis!!!

It doesn’t end there. Along with this, the highest stacker of each week takes home a special reward thanks to the ‘Highest Stacker Of the Week’ contest. The Highest Stacker for Week 1 wins a Marshall speaker. There are new and exciting rewards every week.

Packed with these 3 exciting reward opportunities, GoSats T20 World Cup Mania goes live on the app on the 18th of October, and users will be able to play, purchase, and win while enjoying the much-awaited cricket season.

Speaking about the GoSats T20 Cricket World Cup rewards campaign, Mr. Mohammed Roshan, Co-Founder & CEO of GoSats shares, “Cricket is no less than a grand festival and a celebration for Indians. The excitement for the T20 world cup is soaring high and we wanted to offer something special to our users during this time. With engaging games, quizzes, and purchase rewards, we are looking forward to sharing rewards with our community of Bitcoiners and enjoying the tournament together. Our rewards campaign runs throughout the tournament, and we are excitedly awaiting for all users to participate and enjoy the campaign.”