goSTOPS Expands Footprint Ahead Of Summer Travel Season With Three New Leisure Destinations

India, 21 April 2022: As the travel industry is emerging from the ashes of the pandemic, domestic travel, especially to leisure destinations, is picking up steam. goSTOPS, India’s fastest growing leisure hostel brand, that has hosted more than 5,00,000 travellers and operates 32 hostels across major tourist spots in the country, is all set to capitalize on the opportunity ahead of the summer travel season. With the addition of three new goSTOPS hostels in Ooty, Coorg, and Auroville, situated in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the brand looks to expand its national footprint and operational network, by next month. The total functioning locations in its network have increased from 28 to 30. The new properties acquired in February by the full-stack operator brand, which leases and transforms budget hotels into high-quality backpacker hostels, comprise both deluxe private rooms and spacious dorms, starting at an affordable cost of INR 500 per night.

With enchanting views, pleasant weather, and plenty of adventure activities, South India is quickly finding its way to the bucket list of every young traveller.

The Queen of Hill Stations – Ooty : Rated as the best summer hill station due to its natural beauty and chilly weather, Ooty is nestled amidst the Western Ghats in Nilgiri hills. A popular destination for adventure travellers, Ooty captures travellers’ hearts adorned by amazing vistas like beautiful mountains, lakes, gardens, expansive flora and fauna, scenic waterfalls, tribal huts and museums. The Botanical Garden, Pykara Waterfalls, Dodabetta Peak, Ooty Lake, Rose Garden, and Mudumalai National Park are some of the town’s main attractions. Art lovers can explore the Toda temples, Fernhill Palace, Stone House, Ooty Club, St. Stephens’s Church, etc.

goSTOPS Ooty, comprising a heritage block colonial bungalow, is located on the lush green Gymkhana Golf Club Road and offers a picturesque view surrounded by lawns with ample outdoor seating. The property has 76+ comfiest and chic beds and dorms with tastefully designed interiors and scenic views. A common room with a home theatre and an indoor gaming area is also available. In the evenings, one can socialise over a bonfire with like-minded travellers on the rooftop while enjoying a hint of traditional music. goSTOPS Ooty is a must-visit destination for travellers looking for a memorable stay on a budget.

The Land of Natural Wonders – Coorg : Situated in the peaceful town of Madikeri and referred to as the ‘Scotland of India’, Coorg is one of the most affluent hill stations in South India. With picturesque vistas and a rich historical past, the town resides amidst breathtakingly exotic scenery, forests, rice paddies and lush green hills. Coorg is popular for adventure activities like white water rafting, camping, wildlife safaris, birdwatching and trekking for adrenaline rush lovers. Spice plantations, cascading waterfalls, smiling monks, dazzling Buddha sculptures and, coffee.

goSTOPS Coorg comprises vibrant and cosy rooms with 82+ beds designed with state-of-the-art and classy interiors. Located in a prime location to explore the vast town, each room offers a spectacular view of the district with best-in-class hospitality that is easy on the pocket. The property also encompasses a massive common space with vibrant corners for those looking to revitalize their spirit with fun games and activities. It also offers a café and a beautiful rooftop with a stunning view of attractions such as Tibetan monasteries, Golden Temple, Thandiyendamol trek, Dubare Elephant Camp, Abbey falls, and Madikeri Fort.

The City of Dawn – Auroville : A spiritual town built on the principle of ‘human unity’, Auroville provides the perfect escape for the ones in search of peace. Auroville’s appeal lies in the unique handicrafts, sustainable boutiques, museums, and food courts and is home to main attractions like Matrimandir, Visitors Centre, surreal Auroville beach, and Marc’s Café.

goSTOPS Auroville makes for a perfect getaway destination, to revive one’s weary soul on the go. It is built using traditional architecture and techniques like hollow clay bricks which keeps the hostel rooms with 56+ beds cool even during scorching summers and includes colourful common rooms to revel in fun in-house activities, board games and meet fellow peace lovers.

On the expansion announcement, Pallavi Agarwal, Founder and CEO, goSTOPS, said, “Thanks to a receding covid pandemic, higher vaccination rates, and onset of the summer season, travel seems set for a major comeback. Post covid, we are witnessing a demand recovery towards leisure destinations such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Manali, Mussorie, Nainital, and Mukteshwar, which are attracting massive interest among our core audience as they offer a mix of tranquillity, adventure, and local experiences. As we scale further and through a renewed focus towards people, processes, and technology, we are confident that we are well-poised to curate a holistic travel experience for our patrons.” Pankaj Parwanda, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, goSTOPS, quoted on the announcement, “Through our robust expansion, we aim to provide access, increase availability and rapidly scale up the supply of high-quality hotel accommodation tailored to the evolving psychographics of an underserved Indian youth today through a shared economy model. Our goal is to expand the goSTOPS community by adding more thrilling properties across various locations within the country.” He continued, “In the coming months, our efforts will be invested towards building strong leadership and beefing up capabilities in operations, learning and development and quality assurance. Our investment in technology will be centred towards setting up a specialised ‘centre of excellence and deploying a country-wide ‘learning management system’ with a focus on upskilling personnel and delivering a stellar customer experience and service.”

goSTOPS captures more than 12 crore revenue per anum. Every month, the brand hosts 20,000 travellers in its hostels and adds about 300 beds and 5 hostels. By 2024, goSTOPS aims to reach a mark of 31,000 beds and foray into Southeast Asian countries including Sri Lanka and Nepal. The brand recently added new and second properties to some locations like Mussorie, Kasol, and Bangalore. Despite covid’s severe impact on travel, goSTOPS grew more than 2X during the pandemic and scaled 6X in the number of beds.