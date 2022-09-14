GoTo Partner Network now includes GoTo Resolve for MSPs

INDIA, Sept. 14, 2022 –, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, today announced a new GoTo Resolve offering designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The offering was designed specifically to address channel partners’ most pressing challenges, empowering organizations to streamline setup and day-to-day operations, grow their business, and securely serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

IT Support and Management Designed for Managed Service Providers

GoTo Resolve for MSPs allows Managed Service Providers to meet the evolving needs of today’s SMBs with frictionless, fast, and flexible support, without the hefty price tag. The solution provides MSP-specific account administration and reporting features, Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations, and modern Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) capabilities, all with GoTo’s best-in-class remote support tools to easily support and troubleshoot clients’ IT assets. GoTo Resolve for MSPs is also backed up by a first-of-its-kind zero trust security architecture within an RMM solution, safeguarding MSPs and their customers from increasingly prevalent software supply chain attacks.

“We are excited to enable MSPs in the GoTo Resolve platform today not just as another vendor but a strategic business partner,” said Michael Day, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at GoTo. “We designed the specialized offering based on feedback from our MSP partners, providing them with all the tools they need to simplify workloads and streamline the support experience for customers. This will be a huge vector of growth for us in the coming years and we are eager to bring some much-needed functionality and support to the market.”

Key features of the new offering include:

Remote Monitoring & Management to access, control, and troubleshoot the device, network, and infrastructure issues across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS systems.

to access, control, and troubleshoot the device, network, and infrastructure issues across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS systems. Multi-Tenancy Administration enables the separation of managed clients into distinct accounts while allowing cross-account management through the GoTo Admin partner portal.

enables the separation of managed clients into distinct accounts while allowing cross-account management through the GoTo Admin partner portal. Professional Services Automation Integrations with industry-leading Datto Autotask and ConnectWise Manage solutions to streamline setup and user provisioning.

with industry-leading Datto Autotask and ConnectWise Manage solutions to streamline setup and user provisioning. Endpoint Protection Software allows MSPs to provide an additional layer of security and added value to their clients, with an integration with a leading cybersecurity software provider available soon.

allows MSPs to provide an additional layer of security and added value to their clients, with an integration with a leading cybersecurity software provider available soon. Configurable Reporting enables managers to view clients’ assets, health, performance, and customer networks individually or grouped by category to understand trends and proactively mitigate potential issues.

“As a company that focuses on a go-to-market which is based on ‘Use-Case’ driven sales motion, we are constantly looking out for technology plays that solve specific business pain points of customers and in this context, we see a great fit with GoTo Resolve.” said Prashanth G. J, Founder & CEO of Technobind “India as one of the fastest-growing markets offers a plethora of opportunity in this regard. With GoTo Resolve’s features that offer a multi-tenancy administration, cross-account management, and end-point protection capabilities that offer an additional layer of security, along with their RMM features, we are confident of engaging with our partners to help enterprises address critical requirements to build, run and secure their cloud-native applications. Strong partnerships are the foundation to deliver reliable and secure experiences and we are very excited about this association with GoTo and the future with GoTo Resolve.”