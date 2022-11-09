Goto Partners With Shahi Exports to Offer Support for Its Digital Transformation Journey

INDIA, October 9, 2022 – GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, today, announced its partnership with Shahi Exports to expedite its digital transformation operation. GoTo Resolve will service Shahi’s remote IT support and management needs.

Shahi Exports, one of India’s largest manufacturers and exporters, has over many support desk agents managing a dispersed workforce across its operations. The partnership comes as part of Shahi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its IT infrastructure across all its 50 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. GoTo Resolve will play an important role as an enterprise-grade tool that empowers Shahi with seamless remote access and IT support management capabilities. GoTo’s flexible platform will offer help desk ticketing, multi-agent collaboration to solve issues faster and more efficiently, a live dashboard to track the performance of agents, and the creation of reports.

Mathew Philip, Senior Director & Country Manager, of GoTo India, said, “India is a key market for us at GoTo, and a land of opportunity considering the wave of digitalisation sweeping across Indian industries. We want to help companies effortlessly navigate the dynamism of the rapidly evolving IT landscape. GoTo’s latest collaboration with Shahi Exports, reiterates our commitment to helping businesses modernize their digital operations and meet the demands of today’s hybrid workforce. Having intelligent, flexible tools for IT support helps businesses stay ahead of the curve, and we are proud to be supporting Shahi Exports in their journey towards being agile, competitive, and future-ready.”

“With widespread business operations across India, we were looking for an enterprise-grade solution to streamline our remote IT support operations. GoTo Resolve is exactly what we needed for our support desk agents to efficiently manage and resolve IT issues for our tens of thousands of employees. We are harnessing GoTo’s global, industry-leading IT support management tool to enhance our operational agility and improve employee and customer experience to maximise business growth,” comments Puneesh Lamba, Chief Technology Office, Shahi Exports.

With this partnership, Shahi Exports is moving away from outdated or expensive IT solutions to adopt an easy-to-use, flexible cloud-based one for swifter IT resolution and enhanced productivity. In addition to remote IT support, GoTo Resolve gives the company a live dashboard on agent performance, detailed reports, and a consolidated view of all the components needed for a comprehensive IT audit.