New Delhi: With a sizable portion of Indian students making Ireland a most preferred destination for higher education. Enterprise Ireland organized its Education in Ireland Fair in Delhi at Shangri La’s – Eros Hotel.

The fair saw leading Irish Institutes address, discuss programmes available, intakes, offer acceptance, campus life, accommodation, international student support, scholarships, culture, and respond to queries of over 250 students & parents in Delhi. Other than Delhi, Education in Ireland fairs will also be organized in Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Chennai.

Ireland has a long history of welcoming international students and in recent years it has become one of the most preferred education destinations; as it renders a worthwhile future that assures an established career for all students. Talking about the fairs, Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser, India – Education in Ireland said, “Through the education fair we aim to provide a transparent and delightful opportunity for the students to access end-to-end Irish education market under one roof. The fairs offer a broader percept on the courses, the job opportunities given post studies and various scholarships to interested students and help them make well-versed decisions about their education goals.”

“This year we also offered scholarships worth €3,000 each to two lucky students who attended the fair in Delhi!” adds Mr. O’Driscroll who was present at the fairs to have face-to-face interaction with the students.

In the recent years, the most popular courses in Ireland are mechanical engineering, electronic engineering, biotechnology, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, accounting/finance and MBA with an increased level of interest in courses such as media, design, arts, social sciences, hospitality and hotel management.

A key advantage of studying in Ireland is that students can avail of up to two years ‘stay-back’ options after completing their course, at the postgraduate level. This guarantees students the opportunity to remain in Ireland for a period of two years to seek employment in dynamic sectors such as ICT, biopharma, engineering, medical devices, food science, and financial services. The possibility of gaining valuable post-study work experience makes Ireland a very compelling option for Indian students. With over 1,000 multinationals based in Ireland, the country offers exciting career opportunities for talented graduates.

The country also offers a buzzing, multicultural society where students will certainly find the highest of education standards and warmest of welcomes as Ireland is well known for being a safe and welcoming society.

Education in Ireland also extended their gratitude to all the participated universities and visitors for a successful day.