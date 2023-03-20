Government of Maharashtra to Honor Women Achievers in Palghar and Nearby Areas with StreeRang Initiative

Dahanu, 20/3/23: After the successful completion of the Dahanu festival last year, Dahanu is now set to bring together women from Palghar and nearby areas with a specially curated initiative called “StreeRang.” This initiative is brought together by the Government of Maharashtra, the local government bodies, Talasari Nagar panchayat, and the Dahanu Municipal Council. The event, to be held on 25th and 26th March 2023 at the Sea View Park, Dahanu beach, will felicitate women achievers from Palghar, Dahanu, and nearby areas for their contribution to society and in their field of work. Some well-known names from these areas will also be invited and felicitated. The initiative is in alignment with the government’s mission of women empowerment.

Apart from providing a window for business, StreeRang is also set to entertain women. Over 100 stalls will be at the event, where women can sell everything from food to art and crafts. There will be dance, music, and entertainment for women to come and enjoy with their family and friends. There will also be competitive sports and exciting workshops for women, such as Zumba, yoga, and self-defense, to encourage fitness and mental health awareness among them.

Speaking about this, Sanjita Mohapatra (IAS), Assistant Collector, Dahanu Sub-Division, said, “The idea of StreeRang originated when we saw women doing brilliant work, but they lacked acknowledgment. We wanted to celebrate them and felicitate them for everything they have done. With this initiative, we aim to set StreeRang as one of the most sought-after platforms for women. I hope this initiative will encourage more women to come forward and set new benchmarks.” Adding further, Abhijit Bhausaheb Deshmukh, Tehsildar, Dahanu, said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of an exclusive event for women. An initiative like StreeRang is aptly named, given how women don different hats and excel at everything they do. I wish everyone all the best.” Vaibhav Aware, Chief Officer of Dahanu Municipal Council, added, “For generations, women have been silently performing as entrepreneurs, artists, etc. but have failed to get acknowledgment, especially in smaller towns. This event StreeRang hence is designed particularly for women from towns and is letting them shine.” Giving his views, Pallavi Saste, Gath Vikas Adhikari said, “This is a great initiative conceptualized for women from Palghar, Dahanu, and nearby areas. It is our responsibility to enable women of the country, and what better place to start than the regions where they get fewer opportunities.”

StreeRang is one of the first initiatives for women from Palghar, Dahanu, and nearby areas. The two-day affair will leave women educated, entertained, and well-networked and catapult their careers, business, and overall perspective to the next level. There will be something for everyone: homemaker, business woman or career woman. StreeRang will be a complete package of fun and learning!