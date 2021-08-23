Government reports Eco-sensitive zone around Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has accepted the recommendation of the Maharashtra State government to reduce the buffer zone from the eco-sensitive boundary of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from 10 km to 3.89 km.

The reduction in the buffer zone, from 10 km erstwhile to 3.89 km, is likely to affect several construction projects that would have been affected by the no-development rule. As per the sources, construction projects in as many as 15 wards in Greater Mumbai would have been affected because of the construction restriction, which required the builders within the 10km zone to take prior construction permission from the National Board of Wildlife. The suburban wards include areas such as Chembur, Kurla, Bhandup, Mulund, Ghatkopar East, Borivali, Dahisar, Andheri East, and Bandra East. These also include island city areas such as Dadar, Parel, and Matunga.

‘’The decision by the authority to modify and rationalize the eco-sensitive zone around Thane Creek sanctuary has been in favour of the developers and their projects in the MMR region. Earlier they required permission from the National Board of Wildlife to carry out any construction within a 10-km radius from the boundaries of an eco-sensitive zone. This reduction of the buffer zone, therefore, has come as a huge relief for the developers. We anticipate that the construction activities will be on full-swing while ensuring a secure environment for flamingos.’’ said Mr. Ashok Mohanani, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra

An official notification with respect to the same is expected to be issued by the Ministry later this year.