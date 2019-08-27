Government strongly encourages travellers to explore Assam, NorthEast India

Tourism Department Govt of Assam in association with India tourism Mumbai, Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India organised Road Show in the high-potential domestic markets of Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai to further boost tourism and encourage domestic travellers to explore the delightful state of Assam.

Shri Chandan Bhrahma, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism – Govt. of Assam said, “The Tourism Department aims to promote not only Assam’s natural untouched beauty but also Assam’s rich and composite Culture, Tea , Wildlife and many more. Through our ongoing B2B meets across various events in India, we are hopeful to attract our travel enthusiasts to our state of Assam. Such partnership meets provide an opportunity for our tour operators to interact and develop business relationship. This year we aim to attract over 15 lakh tourists to our annual river festival called Dwijing Festival. This annual river festival is celebrated in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts.”

On successfully concluding the Road Show in Mumbai, Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah, Hon’ble Chairman ATDC said, “Indian tourist is often looking for domestic holidays along with an international holiday every year. With the improved tourism infrastructure in Assam and well connected with major cities across India, we are confident of seeing an increase in domestic travellers. Assam is one of the most vibrant state of the country and it has a lot to offer apart from its very own Kaziranga National Park, Bihu, and the mighty Brahmaputra.” Also, known as the wildlife capital of India, Assam has a lot more to offer from religious spiritual and historical monuments, to unique tea estate experiences topped with adventure and authentic cuisine.

30 key Tour Operators and Tourism Stake holders from Assam were present in the Road Show for B2B interaction with the tour operators of Maharashtra and other states for the promotion of tourism products of Assam. Additionally, Assam tourism plans to promote its tourism potential by participating in the upcoming National and International events. Highlighting the growing numbers to the state, Shri Brahma said, “Assam has witnessed an amazing increase in the numbers of tourist visitors every year. In 2018-19, the state witnessed 60,27,002 Indian visitors of domestic travellers. Assam has made a constant endeavour to provide the best of facilities and infrastructure to felicitate the tourist / visitors.

The dignitaries present in the Assam Tourism Road Show in Mumbai were Shri Chandan Brahma – Hon’ble Minister Tourism, Assam, Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah – Chairman ATDC, Shri Navadeep Kalita – Vice Chairman ATDC, Shri Rajesh Prasad – Principal Secretary Tourism, Shri Razvee Hussain – Secretary Tourism, Shri Bhaskar Phukan – Managing Director, ATDC, Shri Deba Kr. Mishra – Director Tourism, Shrimati Cauvery B Sharma, Deputy Secretary Tourism and the other officials of Tourism Department, Govt of Assam. Shrimati Neela Lad – Regional Director India Tourism, Mumbai and the other officials of India Tourism Mumbai – Ministry of Tourism , Govt of India were also present in the Road Show.