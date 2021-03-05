Governor and Mayor likely to grace FLO Influential Women Awards on 7th March at Chowmahalla Palace

Hyderabad…. The Governor of Telangana Dr Mrs Tamilisai Soundararajan and Mayor of Hyderabad Mrs. G Vijaya Lakshmi likely to grace the maiden FLO Influential Women Awards on 7th March at Chowmahalla Palace.

Ms. Jahnabi Phookan, National President, FICCI FLO will also fly down to Hyderabad to participate in the event to be attended by 600 eminent personalities of the City.

The magnum opus event is scheduled on eve of Women’s Day. FLO Influential Women Awards is also the first event to be held at Chowmahalla Palace after the Lockdown and Unlock phase of the pandemic.

Disclosed Ms. Pinky Reddy, Past National President, FICCI FLO; Ms. Usharani Manne, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad and Ms. Apurva Jain, Chairperson, YFLO Hyderabad while addressing a press conference in the city at Hotel Taj Deccan today.

People are eager to come out as their movement has been curtailed for a long time. And this is the most appropriate event at an appropriate time, observed Pinky Reddy.

The award categories span industry and innovation, entrepreneurship and social outreach, public administration and grassroots impact, start-ups, sports and arts.

The 14 distinguished women are chosen to present awards under three different categories—Outstanding Women Achievers; Covid Warriors and Young Achievers. The Chief Guest Dr. Mrs. Tamilisai Soundararajan and other dignitaries will present the awards on 7th March at 6 pm at Chowmahlla Palace.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Pinky Reddy said, a pandemic struck the world has further emphasised the need for optimism and FLO has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for women across strata. To honour women – hailing from the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – who have let nothing flag their march towards a meaningful goal, we have conceptualised the ‘FIWA – FICCI FLO Influential Women Awards 2021’

With deep respect to the selfless service of our frontline workers, we have dedicated a section of awards to Covid Warriors, said Usharani Manne.

It is indeed a proud moment for both FLO and YFLO to acknowledge and honour the achievements of women who have overcome tall cultural and social barriers to become exemplary role models for society, with the FICCI FLO Influential Women Awards said Ms. Apurva Jain.

The event being jointly hosted by FLO and YFLO will feature a specially choreographed performance by the members of the Hyderabad Chapter.

The program is the signature event of the year as Usha and Apurva’s tenure is coming to an end. Giving highlights of the year gone by Usha said it was the most challenging year. We planned and responded equally well which is reflected in the growth of our membership. We have added 121 new members this year and the tally of the total membership of the Hyderabad Chapter has gone up to 800. It is a record across all the 17 chapters spread over the country. And Usha thanked everybody responsible for setting up this milestone.

Speaking further Usha added that FICCI FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) is the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). An all-India forum, FICCI FLO is headquartered in New Delhi and operates through 17 chapters across the country. FICCI FLO believes that it is important to encourage and facilitate the inclusion and application of women’s skills, talents, experience and energies across all levels of economic activity.

Towards this, FLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence through various initiatives, activities and by providing opportunities for learning, skilling and sharing.

The awards program is organised with the support from Quantra Quartz, Shree Jewellers, Aurobindo Pharma and Infra Bazaar, Vasireddy Swagruha Foods, Manomay, Mirrors – Luxury Salons and RBC Worldwide.