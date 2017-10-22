Govt issues Series III of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2017-18

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had floated Series III of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2017-18, for the period from October 09, 2017 to December 27, 2017 (with subscription period Monday to Wednesday every week). The Bonds will be issued on the succeeding Monday after each subscription period.

For the next subscription period i.e. October 23-25, 2017, the issue price shall be Rs. 2,971/ (Rupees Two thousand Nine hundred Seventy-One only) – per gram with Settlement on October 30, 2017, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated Oct.20, 2017.

The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of Rs.50 (Rupees Fifty) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.