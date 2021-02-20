GoZero Mobility & Bharti Realty Collaborate to Run Campaigns promoting Health & Fitness

New Delhi: GoZero Mobility, a Birmingham based British performance eBike & active wear maker, and Bharti Realty Ltd., the young and vibrant real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises have collaborated for “Eat, Drink And Be Fit” and “Shop Zap Zoom” campaigns between 19th Feb to 7th March at Worldmark, Aerocity and Worldmark, Gurugram receptively.

The campaigns are primarily focused on getting people to engage at these properties. These campaigns also intend to seamlessly integrate a lifestyle of fitness into their customers by gifting a lucky couple with a pair of e-bikes from GoZero’s newly launched Skellig series. With the lockdown, most of the leisure places being out of commission and most of the workforce moving to a culture of work-from-home, personal and professional lives have merged, and people have found it difficult to allocate time for their families and personal fitness. Therefore, GoZero Mobility & Bharti Realty bring a chance to the people to engage together in fun & fitness through e-biking and to enjoy the outdoors with their families safely.

Mr. Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO, GoZero Mobility said, “We are happy to have partnered with Bharti Realty and support the initiative. At GoZero, we are trying to bridge mobility and fitness and bring impact to the lives of millions. The world is moving towards adapting eBikes for commute and fitness, and the eBike market globally is projected to grow to USD 70 Billion by 2027. India is going to play a very large role in such transitions from Gasoline to Electric and we are here to bring eBikes to many. We look forward to keeping conducting or participating in similar campaigns in the coming months.”