GoZero Mobility Expand its Footprints in Gujarat

GoZero Mobility- A British Electric Bike maker, known for manufacturing premium electric performance bikes and signature lifestyle merchandise today announced its launch in Surat, Gujarat. The e-bikes, GoZero One and GoZero Mile will be available at all the three retail outlets of Pushpa Agencies in Surat. These e-bikes are also available at an attractive EMI offers.

GoZero One is powered with 400Wh Lithium EnerDrive which is optimized to provide 60 Kms of range on single charge & GoZero Mile is powered with 300Wh Lithium EnerDrive which provides 45 kms range.

GoZero One is available for INR 30,999/- and GoZero Mile is available for INR 27,999/- .Both are specialized performance e-bikes providing optimum stability and comfort and come with multi-modes of operation giving users freedom to choose the way of riding – Throttle, Peddle Assist, Cruise Mode, Walk Mode and Manual Peddle.

According to Mr. Ankit Kumar, CEO, GoZero Mobility “ We are elated to have Pushpa Agencies as our direct sales partner in Surat. Pushpa Agencies is one of the most prominent retailer in Surat widely engaged with premium consumer brands. The market in Gujarat is very vibrant and we aim to promote our Prime Minister’s initiative of “Fit India” movement.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Divyesh Shah, Pushpa Agencies said, “GoZero e-bikes provide an amazing cycling experience. These e-bikes are safe to use and doesn’t harm our environment. We are happy to be a part of the brand’s journey in promoting health lifestyle and become an aid for people of Surat to transition towards sustainable lifestyle.”