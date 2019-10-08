GoZero Mobility launches Fit October Program

New Delhi: GoZero Mobility- A British Electric Bike maker, known for manufacturing premium electric performance bikes and signature lifestyle merchandise launches Fit October Program in accordance to the Fit India Movement which was announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. For ease of access to the customers, it’s two products GoZero One & Mile are available on all GoZero retail outlets and the leading e-commerce platform, Amazon India at a very attractive discount offer till 31st October 2019.

Mr. Ankit Kumar, CEO, GoZero Mobility said, “The need of the hour for the people across the world is to make necessary lifestyle changes so as to live a better & healthy life. We very much support the “Fit India Movement” which was announced by the Prime Minister of India and anticipate huge participation by the people towards this. At GoZero, we are determined to make products that help consumers achieve healthy living. We are launching our program “Fit October” under which all our products would be available with attractive discounts on all GoZero retail outlets and Amazon India”.

GoZero One is powered with 400Wh lithium EnerDrive which is optimized to provide 60 Kms of range on a single charge & GoZero Mile is powered with 300Wh lithium EnerDrive which provides 45 km range. Both are specialized performance e-bikes providing optimum stability and comfort. Both the GoZero E-bikes offer multi-modes of operations giving users the freedom to choose the way of riding – Throttle, Peddle Assist, Cruise Mode, Walk Mode, and Manual Peddle.

For the Eastern Market, GoZero Mobility will be organizing BTL activities in Corporate hubs & shopping malls. Furthermore, to connect with the target audience, the GoZero is organizing a contest on Facebook and LinkedIn in which to participate the users are required to click their pictures with their GoZero E-bikes and share it on the GoZero Mobility Facebook and LinkedIn pages. The best photograph will win a smartwatch and other exciting merchandise. Moreover, there are prizes for best 3 entries.

Both the e-bikes come with a lockable battery pack which makes it very convenient to charge & carry. Mile is now available at Rs. 25,999 and One at Rs. 28,999. Furthermore, 10% additional discounts on SBI Credit & Debit Cards are being offered at Amazon. EMI options are also made available at select outlets and Amazon.