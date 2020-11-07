Gozero Mobility Launches Its New E-Bike Series and Active Performance Wear This Festive Season

New Delhi: GoZero Mobility– a British manufacturer of premium electric performance bikes has launched its new line of performance e-bikes. This series of performance e-bikes has been designed in Great Britain and manufactured in India and is a perfect mix of Indo-British craftsmanship. The three models unveiled are the Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro.

The new series is in sync with the objective to promote fitness and eco-friendly commuting amongst the public. Due to the pandemic, e-bikes have seen a surge in popularity across the globe as they have become the go-to solution for quick, safe and environment-friendly intra-city commutation, while maintaining the necessary social distancing and still being friendly on the wallet. The new models have been innovatively crafted to combine performance with premium features.

GoZero Skellig is powered by the EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack (800 cycles), 250 W GoZero Drive Motor. This comes with several modes of operation which include, Throttle Mode, 5-level Peddle-Assist Mode, Walk Mode, and Cruise Mode. The model has an alloy stem handle and features 26×1.95 tyres and a premium counter-body suspension fork.

GoZero Skellig Lite combines the EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack (800 cycles) and 250 W drive motor to provide a comfortable riding experience. This comes with GoZero Drive Control 2.0 which can 3 modes of pedal-assist. This model too features an alloy stem handle, with 26×1.95 tyres, specialized V-brakes and an independent rigid suspension fork.

Both Skellig and Skellig Lite have a maximum speed of 25 kmph, and provide a range of 25 km on a single charge. The EnerDrive Battery packs can be charged in just 2.5 hours.

This year, GoZero Mobility has also introduced a Pro version which is a hybrid e-bike, i.e., it’s meant for off-roading and city commute both.

GoZero Skellig Pro boasts an advanced EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles), and is supported by a composite mild steel frame, 7-speed gear system with an Advanced front suspension fork, an alloy stem handle, 26×2.35 inches tyres and GoZero prive disc brakes for the front & rear wheels. It comes with a GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home-enabled lighting system. The maximum speed of this model is 25 kmph and powers through for 70 km range in a single charge, which takes around 3 hours to recharge from 0-95%.

Commenting on the launch of the new Skellig series, GoZero’s CEO, Ankit Kumar said, “The pandemic has triggered and propelled the need for people to take health seriously. We have seen a sudden increase in e-bike sales globally. Our core aim at GoZero is to continuously develop exceptional products that become an aid for people to adopt an active lifestyle. This year we are doing things differently, we are launching the Pro version of Skellig, launching our Make.Fit series of active performance wear and releasing our new toll-free lines for our customers.

“We have spent extensive hours of research to develop Skellig Pro, which brings in the best of off-roading and city commuting. Everything that we do is conceptualized keeping a consumer centric approach. Even our series of active performance wear is rightly placed to meet consumer needs and expectations providing optimum comfort. Our customers and retailers can reach us anytime on our toll-free line 1800-123-GOZERO (469376) from November 20th.”

“GoZero’s earlier two models – the One and the Mile, have done extremely well in the market. Overwhelmed by the demand and market sentiments, GoZero with the new models aims to further increase its consumer spectrum as the new models Skellig Lite, Skellig, Skellig Pro have been priced at- 19,999, 24,999 and 34,999 respectively. The Skellig and Skellig Pro are available both online and offline, while the Skellig Lite is available only online (GoZero website and other e-commerce platforms).

“We are opening the pre-orders for Skellig Series from 8th November, Amazon orders from 12th November and delivery begins from 25th November. For the Make. Fit series (Active performance wear), orders begin from 10th November and deliveries start from 20th November. Our products will be available soon at several offline and online stores” said Mr. Ankit Kumar.