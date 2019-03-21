GoZero Mobility (UK) Announces it’s Entry into Indian E- Vehicle Market

GoZero Mobility, a British electric bike & lifestyle brand is announcing its expansion into the Indian market. After one year of design & technology development in Birmingham, United Kingdom, GoZero is expanding its global reach into India, one of the largest bicycle market in the world.

As an introduction into the market, GoZero Mobility will be launching its flagship products “One” and “Mile” performance e-bikes by mid-march 2019 in New Delhi. To introduce the products in the market, GoZero has partnered up with Kirti Solar based in Kolkata, for the development and manufacturing of current & future products, utilizing the global supply chain to “Make in India”. As a part of the association, Kirti Solar has invested USD 250,000 in GoZero Mobility.

Designed to shock the industry, GoZero One is powered with 400Wh lithium battery pack which is optimized to provide 60 Kms of range on single charge & GoZero Mile is powered with 300Wh lithium battery pack which provides 45 kms range. Both are specialized performance e-bikes providing optimum stability and comfort and come with multi-modes of operation giving users freedom to choose the way of riding – Throttle, Peddle Assist, Cruise Mode, Walk Mode and Manual Peddle.

GoZero will also be launching its signature range of lifestyle merchandise designed in the UK, which includes Tees, Sweat Shirts, Jackets, Belts, and Wallets etc.

On expansion into the Indian market, GoZero Mobility CEO, Ankit Kumar said “With the significant focus by the Government of India towards Electric Mobility especially 2-wheelers, we see this as an appropriate time for us to be here. E-bikes globally is playing a major role allowing the user to commute faster and contribute towards curbing pollution & reducing traffic congestion. In last few weeks, we have seen the worst of AQI in cities like New Delhi, this is an alarming situation and requires immediate attention. We see E-bikes to play a major role in transforming the way we commute in India. GoZero is determined to offer products with optimum performance and create a green-way to commute.”

On India partnership, he said “We are very happy to have partnered with Kirti Solar. KSL brings in a lot of expertise on board in the areas of manufacturing & distribution and we shall work together to create more products for different consumer segments.”