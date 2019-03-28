Gozero Mobility (UK) Enters Indian E- Vehicle Space

GoZero Mobility- a British Electric Bike makers which manufactures premium electric performance bikes and signature lifestyle merchandise today announced its entry to India market. After one year of design & technology development in Birmingham, United Kingdom, GoZero Mobility has decided to embark upon its product journey through India which is one of the largest 2 wheeler & bicycle market in the world.

To begin with GoZero Mobility has launched two of its flagship products “One” and “Mile” performance e-bikes in New Delhi which will be rolled out in rest of India in phased manner.

Designed to shock the industry, GoZero One is powered with 400Wh lithium battery pack which is optimized to provide 60 Kms of range on single charge & GoZero Mile is powered with 300Wh lithium battery pack which provides 45 kms range. Both are specialized performance e-bikes providing optimum stability and comfort and come with multi-modes of operation giving users freedom to choose the way of riding – Throttle, Peddle Assist, Cruise Mode, Walk Mode and Manual Peddle.

GoZero Mobility has partnered up with Kirti Solar a company based in Kolkata, for the development and manufacturing of current & future products, utilizing the global supply chain to “Make in India”. As a part of the association, Kirti Solar has invested USD 250,000 in GoZero Mobility. Manufacturing is going to take place from Kolkata, West Bengal with an initial capacity of 20,000 units per annum. The partnership is for the global market & aimed to make India as an export hub for global sales of GoZero E-Bikes.

Commenting on its India entry and plans for this market, GoZero Mobility CEO, Ankit Kumar said “With the significant focus by the Government of India towards Electric Mobility especially 2-wheelers, we see this as an appropriate time for us to be here. E-bikes globally is playing a major role allowing the user to commute faster and contribute towards curbing pollution & reducing traffic congestion. In last few weeks, we have seen the worst of AQI in cities like New Delhi, this is an alarming situation and requires immediate attention. We see E-bikes to play a major role in transforming the way we commute in India. GoZero Mobility is determined to offer products with optimum performance and create a green-way to commute.”

On India partnership, he said “We are very happy to have partnered with Kirti Solar. KSL brings in a lot of expertise on board in the areas of manufacturing & distribution and we shall work together to create more products for different consumer segments.”

Bicycle Industry is a very high potential industry and possesses huge opportunity. Today the bicycle market in India is 16.5 Lakh units and the premium bicycle market is roughly 350,000. “We see this as a growth market and hence also has competitors around who are trying to create new initiatives around product to promote and sell.”

“The major challenge in the industry today is awareness, we haven’t come across a single person as of today who has tried e-bike but didn’t end up buying it. They are just not aware about the e-bikes & benefits and that’s primarily due to the limited reach. Today, most of the e-bike company sell through online marketplace and as its new product for the consumers, hardly few end up buying online. Added Ankit

Commenting on the product Mr Ankit said, “Both the products One & Mile are only meant for India, Africa and South-East Asia. We anticipate to sell 3000 units in the first year and scale up to 75,000 in next 5 years. We have a series of E-Bike to be launched in 2019 starting with DelivR, One W & Zero Smart in India, UK & Europe”. He further disclosed

“We have two product segments – E Bikes and Signature Apparels; and we focus on both the verticals. We see this makes a very unique proposition for the consumers. Today, “Experience” is what makes you buy and that’s what we are trying to enable through our brand experience centres.

Go Zero has decided to take atwo-pronged approach, Online sales & Distributor/Dealer Channels with Exclusive Experience Zones in major cities. Go Zero is planning to open 18 experience centres and a network of over 1000 retailers in next 2 years. GoZero will also be launching its signature range of lifestyle merchandise designed in the UK, which includes Tees, Sweat Shirts, Jackets, Belts, and Wallets etc.

Both the e-bikes come with lockable battery pack which makes it very convenient to charge & carry. Mile comes at Rs. 29,999 and One comes at Rs. 32,999.